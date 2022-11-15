ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Shannon
5d ago

That face says it ALL. Help me Lord...not to hate him for taking her life. She had EVERYTHING going for her. She wanted to make a difference in people's lives & he robbed her of a promising future. Only the stiffest penalties are in order! May God have mercy on his rotten dark soul. His expression on his, makes me want to slap it right off!

foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
kvta.com

Arraignment Continued Again For The Ex-Husband Of A Simi Valley Woman He Is Accused Of Murdering

Update--Arraignment was continued a second time for the Ex-Husband of a Simi Valley woman he is accused of murdering. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office Tuesday filed First Degree Murder with Special Circumstances against 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Psychopaths.' Video Shows 2 Men Shoot, Stab Stray Cat to Death

A horrible case of animal abuse out of Pomona was all caught on video, which shows two men shoot and then stab a stray cat to death. Investigators were trying to identify the two men Thursday. “Scruffy started appearing about three months ago, she was sleeping in a drain right...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA
kclu.org

New details released about murder of Ventura County woman

Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash

Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
WHITTIER, CA

