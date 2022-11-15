Read full article on original website
Shannon
5d ago
That face says it ALL. Help me Lord...not to hate him for taking her life. She had EVERYTHING going for her. She wanted to make a difference in people's lives & he robbed her of a promising future. Only the stiffest penalties are in order! May God have mercy on his rotten dark soul. His expression on his, makes me want to slap it right off!
West Covina PD searching for murder suspect accused of killing his 2 cousins; new video released
Police in West Covina released new surveillance video Friday showing the moments leading up to an alleged ambush shooting in which a suspect reportedly killed his two cousins.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
kvta.com
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
Burglary suspect allegedly armed with knives fatally shot by deputies in Valencia
A man allegedly armed with knives was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Valencia.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
kvta.com
Arraignment Continued Again For The Ex-Husband Of A Simi Valley Woman He Is Accused Of Murdering
Update--Arraignment was continued a second time for the Ex-Husband of a Simi Valley woman he is accused of murdering. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office Tuesday filed First Degree Murder with Special Circumstances against 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley.
Man is charged with attempted murder of law enforcement recruits after plowing into group, and injuring 25, while they were on morning run
The wrong-way driver who allegedly plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits out for a training run in southern California has been charged with attempted murder. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash along Mills Avenue in Whittier on Wednesday morning. The...
Santa Monica Mirror
Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica
Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
foxla.com
Ex-Inland Empire high school football coach admits to secretly recording girls in bathrooms, locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga plead guilty to three felony charges stemming from placing a hidden camera in the girl's locker room to take pictures of the teens while they were changing before, during, and after sporting events.
Mother arrested for DUI after being found passed out with 5 children in car: Upland PD
A mother was arrested early Thursday after being found passed out at the wheel of a car with her five children inside, Upland police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the car was spotted idling in the roadway, police said in a tweet. The unidentified driver was found at the wheel, and her […]
kvta.com
Ventura County District Attorney Charges Real Estate Agent With Theft And Forgery
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged a local real estate agent with one count of Grand Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. They say that 28-year-old Daniel Montano of Camarillo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He was released on bail and is scheduled...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Psychopaths.' Video Shows 2 Men Shoot, Stab Stray Cat to Death
A horrible case of animal abuse out of Pomona was all caught on video, which shows two men shoot and then stab a stray cat to death. Investigators were trying to identify the two men Thursday. “Scruffy started appearing about three months ago, she was sleeping in a drain right...
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State
Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered. Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, ...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
kclu.org
New details released about murder of Ventura County woman
Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash
Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
KTLA.com
22 arrested massive train cargo burglary ring in Los Angeles; $18M in stolen good recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than 90 containers compromised every day.
