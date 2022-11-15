ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections

SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
Mom of premature baby hospitalized with RSV shares her story

SAN DIEGO — On World Prematurity Day, a Southern California mom is sharing her story about having a premature baby who is now hospitalized with RSV. The three-month-old has been at Children's Health of Orange County for more than three weeks, but his story is similar to other families whose children are being treated right here in San Diego.
Hopeful signs point to mild holiday COVID wave

Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to fall across the country and there are more hopeful signs emerging in the near future. This comes as a pair of new variants of concern — BN.1 and BQ.1.1 — are beginning to take hold across California and the United States.
Flu Cases Climb While About 25% of San Diego County Residents Have Received Flu Shot

Flu numbers continue to rise, according to San Diego County public health officials, with the share of residents vaccinated against the ailment approaching 25%. As of Saturday, 813,065 San Diegans have received a flu vaccination, or 24.3% of the more than 3.35 million who are eligible. Meanwhile, lab-confirmed flu cases rose to 2,361 through Saturday, and are up by nearly 600, from the previous week.
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
Pet of the Week: Sam

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
