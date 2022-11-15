Read full article on original website
Doctors Urge Parents To Avoid ER Amid Surge in Respiratory Infections
SAN DIEGO - Doctors at one hospital in San Diego are asking parents to avoid taking their sick children to the Emergency Room. The spike in Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases is starting to overwhelm hospitals nationwide and San Diego is no different, as we've seen a number of cases of RSV in children.
Mom of premature baby hospitalized with RSV shares her story
SAN DIEGO — On World Prematurity Day, a Southern California mom is sharing her story about having a premature baby who is now hospitalized with RSV. The three-month-old has been at Children's Health of Orange County for more than three weeks, but his story is similar to other families whose children are being treated right here in San Diego.
KPBS
Hopeful signs point to mild holiday COVID wave
Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to fall across the country and there are more hopeful signs emerging in the near future. This comes as a pair of new variants of concern — BN.1 and BQ.1.1 — are beginning to take hold across California and the United States.
Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat
A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.
Flu Cases Climb While About 25% of San Diego County Residents Have Received Flu Shot
Flu numbers continue to rise, according to San Diego County public health officials, with the share of residents vaccinated against the ailment approaching 25%. As of Saturday, 813,065 San Diegans have received a flu vaccination, or 24.3% of the more than 3.35 million who are eligible. Meanwhile, lab-confirmed flu cases rose to 2,361 through Saturday, and are up by nearly 600, from the previous week.
San Diego Moms: Local Mom Creates Inclusive Line of Home Goods
If you want to hear a story about determination, here it is. Jasmine Williams, a mother of two in Santee, is the founder of SUNNY&TED, a holiday shop focused on diversifying home goods by providing items in a variety of shades to include people of all ethnic backgrounds. Williams, who...
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
NBC San Diego
‘I Was So Convinced I Was Going To Die': San Diego CHP Officer Shot in April Testifies
California Highway Patrol Officer Antonio Pacheco testified Friday morning about being shot on the highway after he struggled with a driver in late April 2022. Officer Pacheco told the court how he didn't think he was going to make it that day. “I was so convinced I was going to...
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d
Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents.
NBC San Diego
Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD
San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Sam
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
Despite test score decline, San Dieguito students outperform county, state
The San Dieguito Union High School District continues to be among the top-performing districts in the county, according to the results of the 2022 California Assessment of Student Performance Progress (CAASPP) recently released by the state.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
