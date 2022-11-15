Read full article on original website
National designation positions Tollett Veterinary Diagnostic Lab to aid state’s animal disease response
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Tollett Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is better positioned to help the state’s poultry industry now that it’s been added to the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, or NAHLN, as a branch to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.
Cyclotron for Arkansas’ first proton center arrives at UAMS
Completion of a $65 million expanded University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center that will house Arkansas’ first Proton Center marked an important milestone recently with the arrival and installation of the Proton Center’s cyclotron. The cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator that serves...
UAMS, Arkansas Children’s launch program to improve mental health care for children in Arkansas
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has been awarded more than $2 million in federal grant money to equip and support primary care providers across the state to screen, diagnose, treat and refer children with behavioral health conditions. With the grant money, the UAMS College of Medicine Department...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 18, 2022: Spend time recruiting this holiday season
The holidays have arrived. People who used to live here will return for visits. Many of our residents will travel to see friends and relatives. There’s going to be a lot of talk about the old hometown. The word that needs to be spread is this: We need you. A lament one frequently hears from former residents is “I would have stayed, but there aren’t any good paying jobs.” That’s no longer true. All across South Arkansas, we have major industrial and high tech employers who are almost begging people to sign on. The region’s chemical industry is expanding bromine and lithium production. The region’s defense industry, with technology that’s as leading-edge as anything anywhere, is almost desperate for workers. The defense and chemical sectors are among the highest-paying jobs available. They don’t require degrees in engineering or chemistry. Their most basic job requirements are that people show up for work, and have a good attitude about it. And there’s every indication that both of these industries will have more jobs available in the future. There are also plenty of jobs if you’re not interested in working for Albemarle Corporation or Lockheed Martin. Almost every plant, retailer or profession in our region has openings for both skilled and unskilled labor. If you want to come home, if the grass wasn’t greener, if you like rural lifestyles, there’s a place for you in South Arkansas.
The Arkansas Garden in November
The chill in the air has seriously made its presence known this past month. The trees are changing colors, and we are seeing lots and lots of leaves on the ground. While we have seen a little more rain than we had been seeing in previous months, it is important to still make sure you are still watering your plants. We are still on the dry side.
