Bowling Green, KY

FanSided

Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Another record-breaking night helps WKU men’s basketball to third straight win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke another program record and won its third game in a row on Tuesday night as it defeated the University of Indianapolis 68-50 in E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU broke the program’s record for single-game blocks with 13 total amongst five different Hilltoppers. The Tops shut out the Greyhounds in the final five minutes of either half to control the outcome of the game.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Signs Seven for 2023 Class

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell and his staff bolstered their roster with seven signees on National Signing Day. The 2023 signing class includes Rylee Finol, Kora Kipley, Georgia Liapis, Alaina Nugier, Mia Roberts, Becca Roth and Emma Tompkins. "We are really excited about our...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WKU Athletics

Tyson Summers Nominated for Broyles Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Defensive Coordinator Tyson Summers has been selected to represent WKU as a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award. The Broyles Award recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. 43 winners of the award have gone on to become college or NFL head coaches.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Reed Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award, the award's national selection committee announced Tuesday. The Davey O'Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. In 1938, O'Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana

Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN

