Cape Gazette
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Cape Gazette
Lewes commission looking into permanent artwork
At the base of Rose DeSiano’s Absent Monuments in George H.P. Smith Park this summer were tiles containing images of marginalized groups from Lewes’ history. African Americans, Native Americans and shipbuilders from the Zwaanendael community were some of the lives glimpsed upon on the temporary sculptures. Unfortunately, DeSiano...
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
Music Happens Project sets Gibson guitar raffle drawing Dec. 7
Th Music Happens Project is raffling off a Gibson Les Paul guitar in an effort to help raise money for local musicians. The nonprofit organization is the brainchild of Al and Mary Knight, better known as Mary and Al Frantic, owners of Frantic Frets antiques and music shop on Route 16 outside Milton.
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks at CHEER holiday feast Nov. 22
To celebrate Thanksgiving, CHEER will host its annual holiday feast for Sussex County seniors, featuring the traditional holiday dinner with all the trimmings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. The...
Cape Gazette
St. Nicholas Tea kicks off VIA holiday fundraisers
The Village Improvement Association sponsored its 16th annual St. Nicholas Tea and Sleigh Boutique Nov. 4-6 at the VIA clubhouse on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. The sold-out event was the first of many fundraising holiday events for the club. Attendees at the three-course, Victorian-style tea included many previous attendees...
Cape Gazette
Young pianist performs for Veterans Day gathering
Lewes Senior Activity Center invited Joseph (JJ) Ohri, a young pianist from Lewes, to return to perform at its Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11. During his solo piano performance, he played and sang patriotic songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA” and more for almost 100 seniors in attendance, including veterans.
Cape Gazette
Offended by memorial stones column
The following letter was sent to Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood with a request to print it as a letter to the editor. I was alerted to your article about removing the memorial stones along Rehoboth Avenue. I am the owner of two of those stones. My husband passed away suddenly in 1992 at the age of 47. We had been coming to Rehoboth Beach from Pittsburgh and Ohio for over 20 years. This was a special time of the year when we would meet up with family and friends from Chicago, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. My sister-in-law who had relocated to Lewes bought a tree and stone for her baby brother, my husband, when he passed away. The stone, or tripping hazard as you see it, is very special to me and my family. It makes us feel like he is still with us at the beach. I still make a trip from Ohio every year to visit the tree and, of course, the ocean. In fact, when my sister-in-law passed away, I purchased a stone for her and had it placed under the same tree with her brother. You need to watch where you’re walking, because most of the stones are in mulch beds. I suppose that the next thing that you would want to do is dig up the memorial bricks near the Bandstand. Have empathy for the people who have memorial stones for loved one.
Cape Gazette
Premier fashion and beauty expo displays glamour and grace
On the Avenue, Rehoboth Beach Main Street’s Premier Fashion and Beauty Expo took place Nov. 13 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, where fashion, food and fun was the order of the afternoon. Attendees had the opportunity to preview the newest women’s and men's fashions, available at many downtown Rehoboth Beach retailers.
Cape Gazette
Native American Day celebrated at Nanticoke Museum
Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presented the Native American Day at the Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5 in Millsboro. The event celebrated with museum tours, traditional drumming and singing, traditional dance, Native American flute performances, Native American vendors, Native American foods and Native American story telling. Featured speakers were Ragghi Rain...
Cape Gazette
Eighth-grade student publishes his ninth book
Máximo César Castellanos has published his ninth book, “Dr. Pren and the Secret of the Formula,” in English, and “Dr. Pren y el Secreto de la Fórmula,” in Spanish. The young bilingual author lives in Georgetown and is an eighth-grade student at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin, Md. To share his ninth book with the public, Máximo held a launch event Oct. 29 at the Lewes Public Library.
Cape Gazette
Milford High to present ‘The Rainbow Fish’ Nov. 18-19
The students of Milford High School’s Drama Club are thrilled to present “The Rainbow Fish” at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, and 1 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, in the auditorium at 1019 N. Walnut St., Milford. The play is an adaptation of the popular children’s...
Cape Gazette
American Legion Riders hold annual motorcycle raffle
“No one left behind” is a policy embedded into every branch of the United States military. Both the Airman’s Creed and the Soldier’s Creed are variations of the term, while a Marine is told it is their duty to help when they see another in need. American Legion Riders Post 8 goes to great lengths to ensure veterans in Sussex County are not left behind, even during their darkest hours.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth self-guided walking tour offered free Nov. 18-27
Rehoboth Beach Main Street is offering free access to the Rehoboth Then and Now self-guided walking tour from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Main Street has partnered with Built Story to launch a new app-based, self-guided tour. App users will enjoy audio recorded by American journalist and NPR radio personality Liane Hansen and local actor David Warick. The audio is accompanied by narrative text, illustrative photography and walking directions for each stop – all available on participants’ phones.
Cape Gazette
Body Shop’s Annual Thanksgiving Beach BRUTE Camp for Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center
Looking for a fun memorable activity to do this Thanksgiving?. Join us at the Body Shop Fitness Center, located in Downtown Rehoboth Beach, on Thanksgiving morning at 8AM-9AM for TriCoach’s Coach Bruce Clayton’s “Beach BRUTE Camp” on Rehoboth Beach (whether permitting will be moved indoors). We...
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
Cape Gazette
Lefty’s Alley & Eats hosts Strike Out Parkinson’s fundraiser
Members of the Parkinson's Education and Support Group of Sussex County, their families, friends, neighbors and business supporters gathered Nov. 4 at Lefty's Alley & Eats in Lewes for the Strike Out Parkinson's fundraiser. Group members and their supporters bowled, bid on items at a silent auction and enjoyed Lefty’s...
