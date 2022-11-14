Read full article on original website
ctemag.com
Abrasive Technology names managing director
Abrasive Technology LLC, a developer and manufacturer of superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical, and industrial end markets, has named Guy Topping as its Managing Director of Abrasive Technology Ltd. Topping most recently served as managing director of Mi3 Limited. He has an extensive background in operational management and...
mmm-online.com
Ixlayer promotes Alecia Pritchett to chief growth officer
Health testing platform Ixlayer announced it has promoted Alecia Pritchett to chief growth officer, a role in which she willl lead corporate strategy and business development. “Alecia is a proven leader, strategist and diagnostic lab industry expert,” said Ixlayer CEO Pouria Sanae in a statement. “Her knowledge and talent has been an asset to ixlayer since the beginning and this promotion will accelerate the advancements of the health testing industry.”
Cognoa Appoints Former CMO, Dr. Sharief Taraman as CEO
– Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company appoints Dr. Sharief Taraman as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Taraman previously served as Cognoa’s Chief Medical Officer and brings nearly two decades of clinical specialization in neurodevelopmental conditions, clinical informatics, and business acumen. – Dr. Taraman served as the company’s Chief Medical...
mmm-online.com
HDMZ hires Denis Moore as finance SVP
HDMZ has tapped Denis Moore as SVP of finance, a role in which he has been charged with leading financial operations. Moore arrives with 20 years of experience, most recently as chief financial officer at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.. “Denis is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a superior track...
restaurant-hospitality.com
Ruby Slipper Café parent names Elizabeth McGee its new COO
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its chief operating officer, the parent to Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café announced on Monday. McGee previously served as the COO, CFO and VP of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group. Most recently she served as VP of Company Operations for Dine Brands Global, the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
mmm-online.com
Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms
Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications. Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNN Announces Hiring of New Executive
CNN has hired a new executive, announcing recently that Athan Stephanopoulos will be the new chief digital officer at the cable news outlet. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to announce that Stephanopoulos would join the company to become the new executive vice president and chief digital officer.
Ritholtz Wealth Management Appoints Industry Veteran Jay Tini as President
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Ritholtz Wealth Management(RWM), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with $2.8 Billion in client assets under management*, today announced the hiring of Jay Tini as President. In the newly created role, Tini will support the overall business and the founding partners: Josh Brown, CEO; Barry Ritholtz, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer; Kris Venne, CFP®, Managing Partner; and Michael Batnick, CFA®, Managing Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005925/en/ Jay Tini joins Ritholtz Wealth Management as its new President after 11 years at Vanguard. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Fortra Names Matthew Schoenfeld President
Celebrated president Jim Cassens becomes executive director. Fortra announced that it welcomes Matthew Schoenfeld to the organization as its new president. A software industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity, Schoenfeld has a proven record as a dynamic, purposeful leader. He has a strong history of growing sales and revenue while helping customers solve challenges through a collaborative approach, a Fortra hallmark. Current president Jim Cassens will continue to support the business as an executive director.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Human Re-Sources’ Founder and CEO Julius “J” Erving
There’s much to be said when an indie artist chooses to remain indie regardless of the caliber of major label offers tendered. In this Live Session, Human Re-Sources (HRS) Founder and CEO Julius “J” Erving chops it up with us about one such artist on his roster by the name of Kelz. Brooklyn-born rapper Kelz signed a deal with HRS, a brand under The Orchard umbrella, choosing to go with an independent label over some major label interest (and $).
mmm-online.com
Fingerpaint rebrands market access consultancy 1798
Fingerpaint Group has rebranded its market access arm, 1798, as Fingerpaint Market Access. “The industry’s expectations of market access consultancies have evolved – and so have ours,” said Fingerpaint Group president, specialty services Brannon Cashion in a statement. “Ensuring access in all forms is critical in today’s landscape, especially when you look at it through the lens of specialty products and personalized medicine.”
AdWeek
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
mmm-online.com
LaVoieHealthScience hires Nick Hennen for media role
LaVoieHealthScience has named Nick Hennen as head of media, Boston. He has been charged with developing training programs on storytelling and media relations. Hennen previously worked at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and at Cheetah Mobile, where he was senior media relations advisor. “Nick brings...
'Mr Bankman-Friend is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE. 76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.
salestechstar.com
Samsara Recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year. This respected list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Samsara’s revenue grew 2,828% during this three-year period, as the company continues its trajectory of exhibiting substantial growth at scale.
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
salestechstar.com
PTC to Acquire Leading SaaS Field Service Management Provider ServiceMax
Acquisition expected to strengthen service capabilities of PTC’s closed-loop PLM portfolio. PTC’s manufacturing customers rely on field service management for product performance, customer satisfaction, and profitability expansion. Strong synergies between PTC and ServiceMax’s manufacturing customers and product portfolios. Transaction expected to be accretive to PTC’s SaaS ARR...
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
