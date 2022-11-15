Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
The legacy of one man
SIDNEY — The dream of one man will continue to feed thousands of Shelby County County residents. The Rev. John Geissler, who founded Agape Distribution in 1996, passed away Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer. Geissler recognized the importance in assisting local residents affected by food insecurities in...
Sidney Daily News
3 grant pools benefit from funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way will forward gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to other organizations through their three grant pools: Student United Way, POWER and Special Projects. “Our Student United Way, represented by a high school junior and senior from all ten schools in...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
Sidney Daily News
Type O negative blood shortage
DAYTON — The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O negative blood and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Teens for Christ planning comeback
LIMA — Teens for Christ may restart its local ministry next fall, according to its November newsletter. The Christian outreach organization, which hosted its annual fundraiser in October, temporarily halted its local ministry this fall amid a criminal investigation into claims of sexual misconduct. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office...
Sidney Daily News
A trip to the Arctic
Unveiling Ron and Nita’s Christmas window displays on Friday, Nov. 18 are, left to right, Georgia Lockard, Owner Juanita McCrum, and Ethan Derryberry, all of Sidney. The displays include a “It’s a Polar Bear Christmas” theme and one depicting a group bobsledding in the Arctic on its way to a Christmas party. The unveiling is an annual tradition.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Sidney Daily News
Counting their bones
Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. for the regular meeting and to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. Items on the agenda an official canvass of the Nov. 8 election, post election audit set for Dec. 12, the recruiting process for a new deputy director, the 2023 budget submission and a public record request.
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Sidney Daily News
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
countynewsonline.org
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – (November 2022) – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming...
Urbana Citizen
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
countynewsonline.org
5 new dogs waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
