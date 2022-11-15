Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25 Saturday night. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii...
Post Register
Ducas scores 20, Saint Mary's (CA) beats Hofstra 76-48
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 76-48 victory against Hofstra on Saturday night. Ducas shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (5-0). Mitchell Saxen added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Augustas Marciulionis recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Comments / 0