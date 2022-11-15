You couldn’t miss the smiles on the faces of the hundreds of people standing in line in the cold in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday night. The ballot booths had closed, the results had yet to be announced and they had come to celebrate what they hoped would be a victory party with their candidate, Lee Zeldin. Some of them wore kippot, others only put them on after they entered the event. Former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was there waiting with them, wearing his trademark red beret. The atmosphere was uplifting.

