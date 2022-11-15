Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Religious Zionism Faction Returns to its Parts
The Religious Zionism faction, comprised of the Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit and Noam factions, on Sunday formally ended the unification it undertook prior to the recent national elections. The Knesset Arrangements Committee approved the paperwork ending the alliance that was filed Sunday by party leaders Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), Itamar...
The Jewish Press
Defense Minister Gantz Bids Farewell to Azerbaijani Counterpart
Defense Minister Benny Gantz bid farewell on Sunday to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov as Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to take the reins of Israel’s incoming government. Gantz thanked Hasanov “on behalf of Israel’s defense establishment for the important decision taken by the Azeri...
The Jewish Press
Haredi & National Religious Incensed at Netanyahu’s Contemptuous Treatment
As Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition negotiations drag on, Thursday night representatives of United Torah Judaism arrived at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem for more talks, and they were not happy. “There are significant gaps,” one of them told Ynet, and added, “Netanyahu treats us with disdain.”
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
The Jewish Press
It’s Happening, Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Israel
The Azerbaijani parliament made the historic decision on Friday to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, Israel (not Jerusalem, baby steps). This will be the first embassy in Israel of a country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “I...
The U.S. Military Once Experimented With Pigeon-Guided Missiles
In a 1991 article exploring the technology that had played a key role in the first Gulf War, the New York Times put the spotlight on laser-guided bombs. “Precision weapons like laser-guided bombs have greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the attacks,” wrote Malcolm W. Browne — and also pointed to the technology having the effect of reducing harm to civilians.
The Jewish Press
Iran TV Morning Show Quiz: How Long Would a Missile Take to Reach Tel Aviv?
Viewers of Iranian Channel 5’s morning show on Nov. 13 were invited to respond to a quiz about how long a Sejjil ballistic missile would take to travel the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv. The winner would receive 200,000 toman (2 million rials, equivalent to a little over...
The Jewish Press
Rabbis Call out State Department for Double Standard on Ben-Gvir vs. Arab Terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
The Jewish Press
Twitter’s Elon Musk Attacked by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has come under attack from multiple directions since his recent acquisition of the Twitter social media platform, with the most recent attackers including Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt who expressed his outrage in a series of tweets following the restoration of former President Donald Trump’s account on the site.
The Jewish Press
Judea and Samaria are Not ‘Occupied’ but ‘Disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
The Jewish Press
MK Rothman: No Need for Special Law to Protect Separating Men & Women – We Already Have One
On Sunday, Israel Hayom featured a report titled, “Smotrich and the Haredim demand: gender segregation will not be considered discrimination by law.”. The report, by Amir Ettinger, suggested that “Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism demand as part of the coalition negotiations a law regulating the separation between men and women at public events––with an emphasis on religious and Haredi culture, studies, and public service events––declaring these are not considered discrimination.”
The Jewish Press
How NOT to Fight Antisemitism
1. On Yom Kippur, we went to our synagogues and stood in the presence of the ultimate force of the universe in the Day of Judgement. We tried to reach beyond ourselves, fasting and repenting, praying all day, until the sun went down and we rejoiced and sang believing that we had felt the mercy of the Infinite.
The Jewish Press
IDF Chief of Staff Arrives in US for Farewell Visit
Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi arrived Sunday in the United States for five days of meetings in his final official visit to the US Defense Department and the American military. Kochavi is expected to discuss the various current security challenges in the Middle East — primary...
The Jewish Press
America at a Crossroads: Will Voters Embrace Trump Again?
You couldn’t miss the smiles on the faces of the hundreds of people standing in line in the cold in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday night. The ballot booths had closed, the results had yet to be announced and they had come to celebrate what they hoped would be a victory party with their candidate, Lee Zeldin. Some of them wore kippot, others only put them on after they entered the event. Former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was there waiting with them, wearing his trademark red beret. The atmosphere was uplifting.
The Jewish Press
CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks
CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
The Jewish Press
Pelosi’s Presumed Successor Hakeem Jeffries Friend of Jews, Israel
Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), 52, has thrown his hat in the ring to replace retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, as the Democratic Minority Leader next year, when the Republicans officially take back the House. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, 83, who would have succeeded the Speaker, and Democratic whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, 82, who would also have been in line for the job, decided to let a younger generation of leaders to take over.
The Jewish Press
500K Gentiles Immigrated from USSR Under Law of Return Since 1990
Approximately 72 percent of people entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return in 2020, and did so from former USSR member states, were descendants of Jews, but not halachically Jewish themselves, according to a report earlier this week by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The report was...
The Jewish Press
Report: Iran Will Manufacture Attack Drones on Russian Soil
Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to manufacture hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian facilities, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing new intelligence seen by the US and other Western security agencies (Exclusive: Iran will help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Western officials say). According to three officials...
The Jewish Press
US Birthright Participants 160% More Likely to Marry Jews
U.S. Jews who participated in Birthright trips to Israel are more highly identified and engaged in communal life than their peers who did not, according to an analysis of the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews conducted by researchers at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.
The Jewish Press
Deconstructing Demonization of the ‘Settler’
The words “settlement” and “settler” have decidedly nasty connotations these days. I am not speaking only of the discourse on Israel and Zionism, in which the settlers in Judea and Samaria are routinely portrayed in the most negative possible terms. On a global scale, “settlement” and “settler” have become not only pejoratives but synonyms for absolute evil.
Comments / 0