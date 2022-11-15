ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii men’s basketball falls in overtime to Yale in Rainbow Classic championship game

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M1co_0jB8HqcH00

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 62-59 in overtime against Yale in the Rainbow Classic championship game on Monday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Yale improves to 4-0, while Hawaii falls to 2-1 and finishes as the tournament runner-up.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Yale held a 17-16 lead at halftime after an abysmal first 20 minutes offensively for each team in which the two squads went a combined 1-for-14 from the 3-point line, with the Bulldogs making the lone trey between the two teams.

The offensive struggle carried over into the second half, as the two teams were tied at 51 at the end of regulation. Hawaii had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Noel Coleman’s layup fell short.

The Bulldogs started overtime on a 5-0 run, but a 3-pointer by Kamaka Hepa and driving layup by JoVon McClanahan tied the game again. From there, Yale took over as August Mahoney made all six of his free throw attempts. Desperation 3-point attempts by Coleman in the closing seconds and Samuta Avea at the buzzer fell short.

Matt Knowling scored a game-high 18 points for Yale and was named the tournament MVP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04evgi_0jB8HqcH00

For Hawaii, McClanahan had a team-high 15 points and connected on three of his four 3-point attempts. The rest of the team went 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Next up for Hawaii is a contest in Laie’s Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Rainbow Warriors and HPU Sharks set to face-off on North Shore

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to the North Shore for a neutral site meeting with Hawai’i Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawai’i in Laie. Tipoff is set for noon.   This will be the seventh all-time regular-season meeting between the teams and the first ever […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is headed to the North Shore this weekend for a neutral site game against crosstown rivals Hawaii Pacific. The Rainbow Warriors are set to play their first game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii while...
HONOLULU, HI
kslsports.com

BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
PROVO, UT
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine basketball hosts Bank of Hawai’i Classic this week

HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns for their home opener with the Bank of Hawai’i Classic beginning on Friday with Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb, and San Diego visiting SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 3 & 4 | HAWAI’I (0-2, 0-0) VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-0, 0-0), HAWAI’I vs. LIPSCOMB (2-2, 0-0) Date | […]
HONOLULU, HI
High School Football PRO

Pukalani, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nanakuli High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on November 19, 2022, 21:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy