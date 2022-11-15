Hawaii men’s basketball falls in overtime to Yale in Rainbow Classic championship game

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 62-59 in overtime against Yale in the Rainbow Classic championship game on Monday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Yale improves to 4-0, while Hawaii falls to 2-1 and finishes as the tournament runner-up.

Yale held a 17-16 lead at halftime after an abysmal first 20 minutes offensively for each team in which the two squads went a combined 1-for-14 from the 3-point line, with the Bulldogs making the lone trey between the two teams.

The offensive struggle carried over into the second half, as the two teams were tied at 51 at the end of regulation. Hawaii had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Noel Coleman’s layup fell short.

The Bulldogs started overtime on a 5-0 run, but a 3-pointer by Kamaka Hepa and driving layup by JoVon McClanahan tied the game again. From there, Yale took over as August Mahoney made all six of his free throw attempts. Desperation 3-point attempts by Coleman in the closing seconds and Samuta Avea at the buzzer fell short.

Matt Knowling scored a game-high 18 points for Yale and was named the tournament MVP.

For Hawaii, McClanahan had a team-high 15 points and connected on three of his four 3-point attempts. The rest of the team went 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Next up for Hawaii is a contest in Laie’s Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.