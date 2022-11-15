Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together this Saturday. Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the 2022 “Shine On Madison” campaign this Saturday. The event includes a winter night market from 4-8 pm, with a special light ceremony at 6:08 pm at the top of State Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty causes evacuation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. was evacuated after it caught fire Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department dispatch said an officer first noticed a fire in a dumpster behind the building shortly after 1 am. The fire quickly spread to the Nitty...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified
Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Come From Away’ brings a heart to the Overture Center in Madison | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A musical based on a remarkable and true story is playing at the Overture Center for the Arts this week. ‘Come From Away’ depicts what happened when 38 US flights bound had to be redirected after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Those planes, carrying around 7,000 people, landed at the airport in the small town of Gander in Newfoundland.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay looses close game to Wisconsin
– The Green Bay men’s basketball team found themselves in a defensive battle at the Kohl Center against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 15. The Phoenix outscored the Badgers 32-24 in the second half, but ultimately fell 56-45. Zae Blake led the Phoenix (0-3) with 15 points and four steals, while Cade Meyer added 13 points and three rebounds.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Gamblers victorious against Madison Capitols – The Rink Live
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols 6-3 on Saturday. Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Gamblers led 3-2 going in to the third period. The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Eli Sebastian beat the goalie, assisted by Michael DeAngelo.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44
– Advertisement – — Late comeback falls short as Lady Pacers fall to Madison, 45-44 The Switzerland County Lady Pacer varsity basketball team hosted Madison on Friday night, and after the Lady Cubs moved out to a small lead in a tight game, Switzerland County’s late game comeback fell just short.
Comments / 0