The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols 6-3 on Saturday. Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Gamblers led 3-2 going in to the third period. The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Eli Sebastian beat the goalie, assisted by Michael DeAngelo.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO