Visit Pleasant Prairie announces Sarah Howard as executive director
Sarah Howard has been named executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie by its board of directors. The appointment became official Nov. 3. She had served as interim executive director since her promotion in June 2022. Howard joined Visit Pleasant Prairie as director of marketing and communications shortly after the inception...
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has volunteer opportunities
RACINE — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors, preparation center greeters and people with technical and/or equipment experience in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should at least have some expertise in preparing their tax returns online. In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Governor Evers declared November ‘Homeless Awareness Month’ in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state — some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help — now, more...
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
Sturtevant’s tree lighting takes place on Dec. 3, village seeks participants for tree decorating contest
The Village of Sturtevant invites community members to kick off the holiday season on Dec. 3 at their annual tree lighting event. From 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, there will be a variety of holiday activities for families to enjoy. At 5 pm, attendees are asked to gather in front...
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin offers free taste-testing of all their jerky
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin is like the craft brewery of beef jerky. They offer more than 30 kinds of flavors.
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
Two young children die from injuries in two-vehicle Pleasant Prairie crash Friday night
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie. Pleasant Prairie police indicated on Saturday that the children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl, had died. Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to the at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at...
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
VIDEO | Community mourns the death of two tiger cubs at Shalom Wildlife Zoo | By David Fechter
November 19, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A devastating day of mourning at Shalom Wildlife as two of the baby tigers have died. Zoo owner David Fechter said they are “heartbroken.”. He gave permission to share the news. With broken hearts we are saddened to tell...
