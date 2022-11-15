ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Visit Pleasant Prairie announces Sarah Howard as executive director

Sarah Howard has been named executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie by its board of directors. The appointment became official Nov. 3. She had served as interim executive director since her promotion in June 2022. Howard joined Visit Pleasant Prairie as director of marketing and communications shortly after the inception...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has volunteer opportunities

RACINE — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors, preparation center greeters and people with technical and/or equipment experience in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should at least have some expertise in preparing their tax returns online. In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI

