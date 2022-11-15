Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has volunteer opportunities
RACINE — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors, preparation center greeters and people with technical and/or equipment experience in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should at least have some expertise in preparing their tax returns online. In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nov 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE – Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Regina Allen, Clayton Hubbird. Hubbird’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective tested with the Milwaukee Police Department. After...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks speaks at his sentencing hearing
Darrell Brooks made his statement at his sentencing in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, following his conviction on charges tied to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He spoke for about two hours before the judge said they were moving on.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two young children die from injuries in two-vehicle Pleasant Prairie crash Friday night
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie. Pleasant Prairie police indicated on Saturday that the children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl, had died. Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to the at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 pm Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday light festival brings seasonal cheer to Downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Tonight’s snow setting was a perfect scene for an annual downtown tradition. Hundreds enjoyed the Milwaukee ‘Holiday Lights Festival’ at Pere Marquette Park. It is officially a winter wonderland in Downtown Milwaukee — with the 24th annual ‘Holiday Lights Festival’....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff’s Department responded to nearly 20 calls during Thursday evening storm
Adverse weather led to a rash of weather and traffic-related calls for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening, although no road closures were reported. Sgt. David Wright said that, from 5 pm through midnight, they responded to one crash with injury, 11 property-damage crashes and five assist motorists calls.
