ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has volunteer opportunities

RACINE — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors, preparation center greeters and people with technical and/or equipment experience in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should at least have some expertise in preparing their tax returns online. In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nov 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea

MILWAUKEE – Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Regina Allen, Clayton Hubbird. Hubbird’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective tested with the Milwaukee Police Department. After...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks speaks at his sentencing hearing

Darrell Brooks made his statement at his sentencing in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, following his conviction on charges tied to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He spoke for about two hours before the judge said they were moving on.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 pm Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday light festival brings seasonal cheer to Downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Tonight’s snow setting was a perfect scene for an annual downtown tradition. Hundreds enjoyed the Milwaukee ‘Holiday Lights Festival’ at Pere Marquette Park. It is officially a winter wonderland in Downtown Milwaukee — with the 24th annual ‘Holiday Lights Festival’....
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy