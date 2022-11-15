ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii restaurant uses commercials to hire staff

By Sam Spangler
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A6Nh_0jB8HRkE00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is an ongoing struggle for the restaurant industry — finding enough workers. Without enough staff, it’s having an impact on when you can go out to eat or drink.

Gyotaku has experienced about a 15% to 20% shortage of staff. They have turned to advertising on television, not to promote their product, but to highlight the positions they have open.

“We have the demand, but we’re unable to meet the demand. So we started advertising for what we really needed,” Gyotaku owner Tom Jones said.

It is an outside-of-the-box idea that Jones said has paid off, and an industry expert said it is a savvy business move.

“When I saw that I was like woah, that’s smart. This is how you differentiate yourself from other restaurants,” UH Manoa Shidler College of Business professor Jerry Agrusa said.

Gyotaku is also offering $500 bonuses for referrals who are hired to employees and customers, which has turned server Elston Fujimoto into quite the recruiter, although he’s been turned down a few times.

“One of the most common answers that I’ve heard is, a lot of them the parents would probably tell them they rather they focus on their schoolwork.,” Fujimoto said. “So instead of getting a job and I guess balancing college life with work life, they would rather their child would just focus on school and not have any distractions,”

Even with the creativity, Gyotaku is still having to cut back on hours due to the shortage.

“Our hours are an hour to two hours, closing earlier,” Jones said.

Holiday demand looks to stress resources even further.

“Once Thanksgiving starts to roll, this is going to be where we’re really going to be jamming,” Agrusa said.

It is hard to blame unemployment. Hawaii is only slightly above the US average at 3.4%. Statewide there are only about 1,000 claims per week so far in 2022.

The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is projecting 77,720 food service openings by the first quarter of 2023.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Jones said. “I think you’re gonna see more robotics. You’ve seen these robotic server things that they have going on right now. More takeout, simpler menus. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of changes and of course, price increases are unfortunately on their way as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discounts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Jules + Gem Hawaii Offers Holiday Shopping Deals

Honolulu (KHON2) – Jules + Gem Hawaii is bringing the Holiday shopping to its customers throughout the Christmas season. Jules + Gem Hawaii will be having a 20% off sale every weekend of November, including this weekend, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Running every Friday through Sunday. Sale will exclude seasonal Holiday scents and gift sets.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Bringing French fashion to Waikiki

Tucked in between all the other beautiful shops on the Lewers Street Beachwalk in Waikiki, Coco Mango offers up stylish women's clothing with a perfect taste of Hawaii and France.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

$2M for CIPs released by Gov. Ige

The Hawai'i State Senate announced that Gov. David Ige released $2 million for capital improvement projects which includes $500,000 for accessing deep layer aquifers to supply freshwater in West Hawaiʻi and $1.5 million to update Hawaii's environmental impact statement for the Hawai'i Ocean and Science Technology Park.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Local Actor Kainalu Moya Becomes one of Disney’s Newest Villains

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii born actor, Kainalu is starring in Disney Channel’s newest series, “The Villains of Valley View.”. Available to watch on the Disney Channel, The Villains of Valley View follows a family of super villains who attempt to live a life of normalcy in a small Texas town.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Maui: Havens

Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
KHON2

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Help Local Hunters

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is mandated to provide hunting opportunities. Instead of turkey on Thanksgiving, some tables are certain to have wild pig or game birds at the center. Sustainable food production from Hawaii’s forests has a very long history, dating back to the early days of human contact. Small game birds and hooved animals like pigs, goats, sheep, and feral cattle are other options to hunt.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy