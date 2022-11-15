Read full article on original website
Related
Give war a chance: Democracy conference pushes weapons, not talks, for Ukraine
As the war grinds on, there was no appetite at the gathering to ask Ukraine to make any concessions.
WOWK
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with...
WOWK
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan, the head...
WOWK
Kyiv’s mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The body armor propped against a radiator, ready for use, the spent shell casing adding to clutter on his desk, the boxing memorabilia and the sign asking visitors to leave firearms at his door: All shout that this is the office of an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times.
Politics precedes England's match against Iran at World Cup
The political situation back home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the team's opening Group B match against England at the World Cup
WOWK
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
WOWK
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU
LONDON (AP) — The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.
World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal
Experts say biggest economies must pledge more cuts to carbon emissions but hail agreement to set up loss and damage fund
WOWK
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
WOWK
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive,...
WOWK
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less...
WOWK
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
WOWK
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
Comments / 0