Researchers at the Allen Institute for AI Propose Līla, a Unified Benchmark for Comprehensive Evaluation of the Mathematical Reasoning Abilities of Artificial Intelligence Systems

The science of computer vision has recently seen dramatic changes in object identification, which is often regarded as a difficult area of study. Object localization and classification is a difficult area of study in computer vision because of the complexity of the two processes working together. One of the most significant advances in deep learning and image processing is object detection, locating and labeling objects inside a given image. An object detection model is adaptable since it can be taught to recognize and find several objects. The process of creating item localizations often makes use of bounding boxes.

