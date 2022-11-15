Researchers at the Allen Institute for AI Propose Līla, a Unified Benchmark for Comprehensive Evaluation of the Mathematical Reasoning Abilities of Artificial Intelligence Systems

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Check Out TorchOpt: An Efficient Library For Differentiable Optimization Built Upon PyTorch
Differentiable optimization-based algorithms, such as MAML, OptNet, and MGRL, have flourished recently. Meta-gradient, or the gradient term of outer-loop variables obtained by differentiating through the inner-loop optimization process, is one of the crucial components of differentiable optimization. Machine learning models can improve the sampling efficiency and the ultimate performance by utilizing meta-gradients. There are various difficulties in creating differentiable optimization algorithms. Before implementing algorithms with gradient flows on complex computational graphs, developers must realize different inner-loop optimization techniques.
marktechpost.com
Top Object Detection Algorithms and Libraries in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The science of computer vision has recently seen dramatic changes in object identification, which is often regarded as a difficult area of study. Object localization and classification is a difficult area of study in computer vision because of the complexity of the two processes working together. One of the most significant advances in deep learning and image processing is object detection, locating and labeling objects inside a given image. An object detection model is adaptable since it can be taught to recognize and find several objects. The process of creating item localizations often makes use of bounding boxes.
marktechpost.com
Drexel University Introduces TorchFL: A Python Library for Prototyping and Experimentation of Federated Learning Using State-of-the-Art Models and Datasets
The volume of data produced by mobile (client) devices has grown tremendously in recent years due to the quick development of sensor and computational capabilities. The staggering amount of data gathered from hardware devices are useful for solving problems in domains like ad targeting, language translation, image generation, content suggestions, and many other issues that were challenging to tackle without a neural network.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Sweden (2022)
Since AI is becoming more prevalent across all industries, numerous businesses use various strategies to innovate the artificial intelligence field. Let us glance at some of the most cutting-edge Swedish AI startups. Social robots have long been associated with science fiction. With the creation of a life-sized robotic face capable...
marktechpost.com
NVIDIA Researchers Propose a Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Text-to-Image Diffusion Model with Expert Denoisers
The recent development in machine learning has led to outstanding results in generative models. Deep neural networks have been successfully exploited to generate many realistic content, such as text, video, music, and image content, as well as transform these contents from one genre to another (X-to-Y generative models). Among the generative models, particular success has been encountered by architectures such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Diffusion Models (DM).
marktechpost.com
Meet Paella, a Novel AI Text-to-Image Model That Uses a Speed-Optimized Architecture Allowing to Sample a Single Image in Less Than 500 ms While Having 573M Parameters
Recent advances in the diversity, quality, and variety of created pictures result from research on text-to-image generation. However, these models’ remarkable output quality has come at the expense of poor inference speeds that are unsuitable for end-user applications due to their numerous sampling stages. Most recent state-of-the-art works are either transformer-based or rely on diffusion models. Transformers often compress their spatial representation before learning because the self-attention process scales quadratically with latent space dimensions. Additionally, a transformer flattens the encoded picture tokens to regard images as one-dimensional sequences, which is an unnatural projection of images and necessitates a substantially more sophisticated model to develop a knowledge of the 2D structure of ideas.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence Research Presents Generative Adversarial Neural Networks Capable of Generating DeepFake Knee Osteoarthritis X-rays with Varying Osteoarthritis Severity
Recent advances in deep learning have touched the field of medical science. However, recent privacy concerns and legislative frameworks have hampered the sharing and acquisition of medical data. Such legislative restrictions restrict the potential for future advancements in deep learning, which is a particularly data-intensive technique and partnership. However, producing synthetic data that is accurate for medical purposes can reduce privacy concerns and improve deep learning pipelines. This paper introduces generative adversarial neural networks that can have accurate images of X-rays of knee joints with varying degrees of osteoarthritis. Researchers provide 5,556 genuine photos along with 320,000 artificial (DeepFake) X-ray images for training.
marktechpost.com
What is ETL? Top ETL Tools
Extract, Transform, and Load are referred to as ETL. ETL is the process of gathering data from numerous sources, standardizing it, and then transferring it to a central database, data lake, data warehouse, or data store for additional analysis. The ETL process transforms structured or unstructured data from numerous sources...
Comments / 0