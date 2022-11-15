Lizzo brought out two special guests during her show at the Kia Forum in California on Friday night (November 18) with Missy Elliott and Cardi B joining her onstage. The show was the last date of Lizzo’s current North American headline tour in support of fourth album ‘Special‘. During the gig, Missy Elliott teamed up with Lizzo for a live airing of ‘Tempo’, from her breakthrough 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’, while Cardi B joined her for their standalone collaborative single ‘Rumors’.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO