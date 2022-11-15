Read full article on original website
American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs (Updating)
Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
Listen to DIIV cover My Bloody Valentine and Alex G on new acoustic live album
DIIV have released a new live album featuring tracks the band performed at an unplugged acoustic show more than half a decade ago. The album, recorded during a gig at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre in August of 2017, features new arrangements of songs from the band’s first two albums – 2012’s ‘Oshin’ and 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’. Also featured are covers of My Bloody Valentine‘s ‘When You Sleep’ and ‘Hollow’ by Alex G.
Watch Missy Elliot and Cardi B join Lizzo on stage in California
Lizzo brought out two special guests during her show at the Kia Forum in California on Friday night (November 18) with Missy Elliott and Cardi B joining her onstage. The show was the last date of Lizzo’s current North American headline tour in support of fourth album ‘Special‘. During the gig, Missy Elliott teamed up with Lizzo for a live airing of ‘Tempo’, from her breakthrough 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’, while Cardi B joined her for their standalone collaborative single ‘Rumors’.
Bob Dylan announces ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set
The 17th volume of Bob Dylan‘s long-running Bootleg Series will focus on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Set to arrive on January 27, ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.
Justin Bieber bought a Bored Ape NFT in January for $1.3 million that's likely worth about $70,000 in the wake of the FTX collapse
Justin Bieber's bought a Bored Ape NFT for $1.3 million in January. It's now probably worth $70,000, according to NFT Price Floor. The 95% drop in valuation comes after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed and caused crypto prices to crash. Bored Ape isn't the only ethereum-fueled NFT collection impacted by the...
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”
Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Martha Stewart Shared Where She Came Up With Her New Holiday Decor, And The Response Was Hilarious
I seriously was not expecting her to say the "p-word."
Babymetal share first ever lyric video for new single ‘Monochrome’
Babymetal have released their first ever lyric video – watch the visuals for ‘Monochrome’ below. ‘Monochrome’ features on the Japanese band’s forthcoming concept album ‘The Other One‘, which arrives on March 24, 2023 (pre-order here). The new song and lyric video follow last...
Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency
Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
Vance Joy on why he once walked out of a One Direction writing session
Vance Joy has revealed that he accidentally crashed a One Direction songwriting session, describing the experience as “so awkward”. Joy — real name James Keogh— told the story during a recent interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, recalling how he’d accidentally turned up to a songwriting session with the UK boyband.
Watch Jack White cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’
Jack White covered Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ as his Supply Chain Issues tour touched down in Malaysia – check out footage below. Taking to the stage of 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening (November 16), White played a bluesy version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, originally taken from Nirvana’s 1993 album ‘In Utero’, alongside the usual hits from his back catalogue.
Quentin Tarantino on stopping making movies: “It’s time to wrap up the show”
Quentin Tarantino has explained why he’s quitting filmmaking after his next movie. The Pulp Fiction director has detailed in a new interview with CNN his reasoning for moving on after helming his 10th feature. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years....
Listen to Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott’s new collaboration ‘Down In Atlanta’
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have today (November 18) released a new collaborative song titled ‘Down In Atlanta’. The track had been teased numerous times prior to its release, including when it was played during Scott’s Las Vegas Road to Utopia residency in September. Elsewhere, the pair shared teasers of the track across their social media channels last month, with a snippet shared to Pharrell’s TikTok on in late September.
Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month
Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month. ‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via...
