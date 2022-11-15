Read full article on original website
Give war a chance: Democracy conference pushes weapons, not talks, for Ukraine
As the war grinds on, there was no appetite at the gathering to ask Ukraine to make any concessions.
Saudi prince’s new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties.
Politics precedes England’s match against Iran at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The political situation back home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the team’s opening Group B match against England at the World Cup. Large swathes of people in the country have risen up to protest for women’s rights following...
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister...
World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal
Experts say biggest economies must pledge more cuts to carbon emissions but hail agreement to set up loss and damage fund
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
