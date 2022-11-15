ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saudi prince’s new title key to dodging lawsuit over killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties.
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister...
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.

