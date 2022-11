In May, 2020, SMa.r.t. urged the city to consider establishing community land trusts, in which community-owned land is leased at a nominal fee to local housing cooperatives. In this model, the land trust owns the land and residents own the house or unit in which they reside. In typical projects elsewhere residents pay less than 30% of their income in mortgage payments.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO