swosuathletics.com
Coach John Loftin Endowment Established at SWOSU
WEATHERFORD, Okla. - Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) with locations in Weatherford, Sayre, and Yukon has announced the establishment of the Coach John Loftin Endowment for Women's Basketball. The new endowment will provide ongoing scholarship and programming funds for the Lady Bulldogs Basketball program. John Loftin enjoyed an historic run...
swosuathletics.com
SWOSU Coaches Show: November 16, 2022
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Mike Smith checks in again with the men's and women's basketball coaches this week on the SWOSU Coaches Show. Women's Basketball is coming off two games at the GAC/MIAA Crossover last weekend where they fell to Washburn 71-55 and Pitt State 69-66. They travel to nationally ranked No. 6 West Texas A&M this Friday before finally playing at home next week.
