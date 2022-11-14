WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Mike Smith checks in again with the men's and women's basketball coaches this week on the SWOSU Coaches Show. Women's Basketball is coming off two games at the GAC/MIAA Crossover last weekend where they fell to Washburn 71-55 and Pitt State 69-66. They travel to nationally ranked No. 6 West Texas A&M this Friday before finally playing at home next week.

