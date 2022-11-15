ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aviation International News

GAMA: Despite Labor, Supply Challenges All GA Segments Up

All segments of general aviation manufacturing were up year-over-year in the third quarter while total airplane billings rose 4.8 percent, to $14.1 billion, according to the latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Business jet deliveries rose by 1.8 percent for a total of 446, an increase of eight...
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Fortune

A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ARIZONA STATE
gcaptain.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
Recycling Today

Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe

Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
marinelink.com

Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer

Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
PC Magazine

Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory

The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
msn.com

Boeing reorganizes defense unit in push to simplify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Thursday that it will consolidate its struggling defense unit by cutting in half the number of divisions and the planemaker made a series of executive leadership changes. The plan to consolidate is aimed at making its defense business more manageable as Boeing attempts to...
WASHINGTON STATE
PV Tech

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
TEXAS STATE
navalnews.com

BAE Systems Gets Contract to Build 2nd Batch of 5 Type 26 Frigates

The contract sustains more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain. It also secures shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Scotland into the 2030s. Up to £1.8bn of the new order will be spent in the supply chain, including £1.2bn with UK suppliers.
NASDAQ

Lockheed (LMT) Secures Contract to Support CH-53K Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently clinched a modification contract involving the CH-53K helicopter. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Valued at $14.1 million, the contract is expected to get completed by December 2023. Per the terms of the...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK SMEs Still “Optimistic” About Global Expansion Plans, New Survey Reveals

Global fintech platform Airwallex announced that UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain optimistic about international expansion next year, “with almost three-quarters (70%) planning to expand into, or further into, foreign markets in 2023.”. The independent research, which surveyed 500 UK SME decision makers in October 2022, considered “where...
kitco.com

Newcrest resumes operations at Brucejack after critical incident

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Earlier, Newcrest Mining reported that a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in...

