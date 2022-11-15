Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

Read full article on original website
LIVE: 22-year-old suspect identified after shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left at least 5 dead, dozens injured
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 22-yer-old male who was "confronted and fought" by "at least two heroic people inside the club," police said.
Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect named after 5 killed with ‘AR-15-style’ rifle at Club Q drag event
The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub.Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news briefing on Sunday.Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting, said Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect “will likely include first-degree murder,” he said. Police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.
Number of injured increases in deadly Club Q shooting
The suspect in the overnight mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was injured and is in custody after a total of five people were shot and killed. At least 25 other people were hurt, up from the initial number of 17, according to the city. He is 22 and police haven't released his photo. They also didn't share any motive for the shooting."The motive of the crime is part of the investigation and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation," Colorado Springs Police Department...
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club
A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and...
University of Idaho students were 'likely asleep' before being attacked, police say as search for answers intensifies
The four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home were "likely asleep," before they were attacked, Moscow, Idaho, police said in a Friday evening update.
Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting
A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.The shooting took place during a drag queen event that...
