Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

The suspect in the overnight mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was injured and is in custody after a total of five people were shot and killed. At least 25 other people were hurt, up from the initial number of 17, according to the city. He is 22 and police haven't released his photo. They also didn't share any motive for the shooting."The motive of the crime is part of the investigation and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation," Colorado Springs Police Department...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 38 MINUTES AGO