HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some unstable weather over parts of the islands as a upper level trough slowly moves over the state. Rain is still possible in the midday as heavy cells of rain are over parts of Halawa Valley and Kunia areas; thunder heard over parts of Nuuanu and upper Kalihi. Interior sections of Hawaii Island and some windward O’ahu areas may see some showers in the next couple of hours.Eventually the upper trough will move off to the east and trade winds will start to bring more stable weather tonight with stronger winds on the way Sunday and Monday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO