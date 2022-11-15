Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?
The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she will step away from Democratic party leadership. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: Nov. 15,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades, fewer showers to start the week
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM HST.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather
Get ready for a First Alert! Heads up sporadic trade wind showers this weekend and then stronger winds on Sunday. Then we will have to keep an eye on a front to the NW that will bring potential heavy rain, some strong winds and HUGE waves. Hawaii News Now -...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunshine with Windward and Mauka Showers today
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some unstable weather over parts of the islands as a upper level trough slowly moves over the state. Rain is still possible in the midday as heavy cells of rain are over parts of Halawa Valley and Kunia areas; thunder heard over parts of Nuuanu and upper Kalihi. Interior sections of Hawaii Island and some windward O’ahu areas may see some showers in the next couple of hours.Eventually the upper trough will move off to the east and trade winds will start to bring more stable weather tonight with stronger winds on the way Sunday and Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost “go” time for Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya!. She’s in the final weeks of preparation to represent the state in December at Miss America 2023 in Connecticut!. The 24-year-old Iolani School graduate shares her journey to the crown, her deep passion for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday
Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state. While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui water company agrees to make significant system upgrades in settlement with state
OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui company that admitted it took too much water from a stream has agreed to improve the community’s water system. “There was no intent to violate the law. We apologize,” said Glenn Tremble of Olowalu Water Company. After talks for weeks, the private...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Nov. 18, 2022)
The skies will be crowded. Here's how to keep calm and travel on. Experts say Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Friday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds
Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east. Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday. Trade winds...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
Comments / 0