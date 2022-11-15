Read full article on original website
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
Stevens and Belle Fourche volleyball teams drop state tourney openers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state volleyball tournaments tipped off on Thursday with all three classes being played in Sioux Falls. In the “AA” ranks Stevens fell to top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 3-0. In the “A” ranks Belle Fourche lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0.
Jenson delivered big plays for Stevens this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens football team turned in a 3-5 regular season record in route to qualifying for the 11AAA playoffs. Jed Jenson turned in a big season as the Raiders quarterback.
Terry Peaks gears preps for upcoming ski season
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards. The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season. Terry Peak saw a slow start...
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
The City of Box Elder has a new place to work out
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a partnership between the city of Box Elder and the YMCA. The 50,000-square-foot Liberty Center includes a fitness center with group classes, youth sports, family activities, and childcare. “We’re so excited to be brought on as a partnership with South Dakota Ellsworth Development...
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
Bells mark start of fundraising event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event starts Friday when the famous red kettles will be going out to collect donations. This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
