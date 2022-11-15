ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
