Stanford, CA

CBS San Francisco

Infectious disease expert: 'Right now BA.5 is not the only game in town'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the next two weeks, hundreds of thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents will travel or gather with families or friends in record numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.And once again a spike in new COVID cases is a concern.UCSF Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says there hasn't been a major spike yet, but there is a slight uptick in new cases."They (COVID cases) are creeping up slowly, I think that feels invisible to a lot of people but in the hospital I've been seeing COVID cases," he told KPIX. "It's creeping up to about 18...
CBS San Francisco

'Tripledemic' of flu, COVID-19, RSV putting strain on Bay Area hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO – It's being called the "tripledemic" as three winter viruses are hitting a lot of kids at the same time in the Bay Area. The confluence of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV is putting a strain on our healthcare system.Children's hospitals in the Bay Area said they are near capacity. For example, Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland and San Francisco say they are full, but because of the short length of stay, beds do open up frequently.To keep the tripledemic from getting worse, healthcare providers are giving people advice, that not many want to hear this holiday season.Rachel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Flu cases surging in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Flu activity is higher in Santa Clara County than usually seen at this time of year, public health officials cautioned on Wednesday. A spike in cases began in early November. County Public Health Department data shows the weekly percentage of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness is triple what it […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Covid, Flu or RSV? How Can You Tell?

With Covid deaths declining nationally and cases becoming milder, parents have a new question when their child has a cough, runny nose or fever: Is it Covid? Or flu? Which seemed to disappear last year. Or is it is RSV? That’s respiratory syncytial virus, a middle name so complicated it’s been shortened to initials.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

