Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Experts suggest taking multiple COVID tests due to rise of false negatives
A new study has found that at-home COVID-19 tests aren’t the best at detecting the omicron variant. To answer your questions, KCBS Radio spoke with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at UCSF School of Medicine, on “Ask An Expert.”
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
Infectious disease expert: 'Right now BA.5 is not the only game in town'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the next two weeks, hundreds of thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents will travel or gather with families or friends in record numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.And once again a spike in new COVID cases is a concern.UCSF Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says there hasn't been a major spike yet, but there is a slight uptick in new cases."They (COVID cases) are creeping up slowly, I think that feels invisible to a lot of people but in the hospital I've been seeing COVID cases," he told KPIX. "It's creeping up to about 18...
Stanford Daily
Stanford imposter admitted to Class of 2027 for showing most demonstrated interest ever
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only. William Curry, following his brief stint as a Stanford impostor living in the basement of Crothers, was recently admitted...
'Tripledemic' of flu, COVID-19, RSV putting strain on Bay Area hospitals
SAN FRANCISCO – It's being called the "tripledemic" as three winter viruses are hitting a lot of kids at the same time in the Bay Area. The confluence of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV is putting a strain on our healthcare system.Children's hospitals in the Bay Area said they are near capacity. For example, Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland and San Francisco say they are full, but because of the short length of stay, beds do open up frequently.To keep the tripledemic from getting worse, healthcare providers are giving people advice, that not many want to hear this holiday season.Rachel...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Officials Confirm Increase of Influenza-like Illnesses
Santa Clara County health officials confirmed visits for influenza-like illnesses have increased in the county. In a press conference held Wednesday, health officials explained data shows the weekly percentage of emergency visits has tripled from the 2019-2020 flu season numbers. The Public Health Department is now adding a new tool...
Contra Costa County is offering free COVID test kits to residents
(KRON)– Contra Costa County is offering free COVID-19 test kits to residents that want some before the holidays, and in just the first four hours the county received 900 orders. Infectious disease experts say that with COVID cases ticking up, having everyone who plans to attend your Thanksgiving gathering test before coming adds that extra […]
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Flu cases surging in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Flu activity is higher in Santa Clara County than usually seen at this time of year, public health officials cautioned on Wednesday. A spike in cases began in early November. County Public Health Department data shows the weekly percentage of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness is triple what it […]
Here's why 48,000 University of California academic workers are on strike
"We are demanding a living wage to be able to live where we work, not live in poverty when we do," one graduate student researcher at UC Berkeley said.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area cases on the rise once again
Local and state data on COVID-19
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Covid, Flu or RSV? How Can You Tell?
With Covid deaths declining nationally and cases becoming milder, parents have a new question when their child has a cough, runny nose or fever: Is it Covid? Or flu? Which seemed to disappear last year. Or is it is RSV? That’s respiratory syncytial virus, a middle name so complicated it’s been shortened to initials.
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
Silicon Valley
Caltrain’s shiny new trains are finally here. Can the agency keep them running?
It’s been 159 years since trains first ran from San Francisco to San Jose. Now the oldest continually operating rail line west of the Mississippi is on the verge of a 21st-century transformation. Caltrain’s brand new electrified trains are in the Bay Area, and passersby might catch a glimpse...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
