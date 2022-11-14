Trio leads Yale past Hawaii in overtime 62-59

Matt Knowling scored 18 points, Isaiah Kelly had a go-ahead dunk in overtime and August Mahoney made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to help Yale hold off Hawaii 62-59 on Monday night.

Knowling sank 8 of 17 shots for the Bulldogs (4-0). Mahoney finished with 14 points, while Kelly and E.J. Jarvis both scored 10.

Jovan McClanahan topped the Rainbow Warriors with 15 points. Noel Coleman added 13 points and Bernardo Da Silva scored 12 with nine rebounds.

Knowling scored eight points and Yale led just 17-16 after a woeful first half. Both teams shot under 30% from the floor. The Bulldogs made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range before intermission, while the Rainbow Warriors whiffed on all five of their tries.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .