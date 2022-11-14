ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Trio leads Yale past Hawaii in overtime 62-59

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Matt Knowling scored 18 points, Isaiah Kelly had a go-ahead dunk in overtime and August Mahoney made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to help Yale hold off Hawaii 62-59 on Monday night.

Knowling sank 8 of 17 shots for the Bulldogs (4-0). Mahoney finished with 14 points, while Kelly and E.J. Jarvis both scored 10.

Jovan McClanahan topped the Rainbow Warriors with 15 points. Noel Coleman added 13 points and Bernardo Da Silva scored 12 with nine rebounds.

Knowling scored eight points and Yale led just 17-16 after a woeful first half. Both teams shot under 30% from the floor. The Bulldogs made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range before intermission, while the Rainbow Warriors whiffed on all five of their tries.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy