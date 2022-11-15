ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Nov. 21

BEAR RIVER PROPERTY TOWN HALL When: Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 6 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94110507396 Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 941 1050 7396. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space are hosting a virtual town hall to provide an update on the Bear River Campground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Election Results that Impact Sacramento County

Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
ELK GROVE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

One person dies in Rio Linda house fire

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Rio Linda resulted in the death of one person early Saturday morning, according to Metro Fire. When fire crews arrived at the home at around 2:45 a.m., they found “heavy fire in the home” and learned that at least two people were inside the home. Firefighters […]
RIO LINDA, CA

