Read full article on original website
Related
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River Campground Town Hall scheduled for Nov. 21
BEAR RIVER PROPERTY TOWN HALL When: Monday, Nov. 21 Time: 6 p.m. Online: placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/94110507396 Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 941 1050 7396. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space are hosting a virtual town hall to provide an update on the Bear River Campground.
2news.com
Placer County Deputy's great timing results in arrest of two burglary suspects
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop who were involved in a burglary the deputy was responding to. On November 13th at 7:45 pm., a Placer County Sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary in progress call at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
KCRA.com
Soil, groundwater contaminated after Sacramento gas station fuel tank leak, county says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials on Friday said that two fuel tanks at a Sacramento gas station have leaked gasoline into soil and groundwater, though the risk to the general public is “very low.”. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 18) The county said the leak...
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
KCRA.com
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
One person dies in Rio Linda house fire
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Rio Linda resulted in the death of one person early Saturday morning, according to Metro Fire. When fire crews arrived at the home at around 2:45 a.m., they found “heavy fire in the home” and learned that at least two people were inside the home. Firefighters […]
Comments / 0