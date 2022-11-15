Read full article on original website
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon
I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
3 of the Best Places To Look for Gold in Washington State
If You Are A Gold Digger, Here Are Three Places In Washington To Find Gold. Have you ever wanted to try your hand at gold panning? If so, you’re in luck – Washington State is full of places where you can give it a go!. Here Are Three...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
The Three Places you have to visit During a Washington Winter
Washington state is an unbelievably beautiful place to live, let alone visit. So why not take advantage of every place it has to offer, sure the West side is great but there are Three places you have to visit sometime during a Washington Winter. We compiled the perfect list to...
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.
While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
Please Help Find These 31 Missing Women and Children of Oregon
Have You Seen Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. Do You Recognize Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. 31 women and young adults are missing in Oregon some dating back 65 years without a trace. A nightmare that unfortunately touches so many families but hopefully these photos get to the right people to reunite or put to rest unsolved cases. If you see something suspicious, say something, if you recognize anyone, please don't hesitate to call 1-800-The-Lost.
10 Interesting Oregon Shaped Holiday Gifts
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks
Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Is it Legal to Have a Pet Raccoon in Washington State?
I've been seeing raccoons all over the place lately, probably because of the cold. Don’t give raccoons access to your garbage. Keep your garbage can lid on tight. Keep your cans in tightfitting bins, a shed, or a garage. Can you legally have a raccoon as a pet in...
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
How long does it take to be in a Common law Marriage in Washington?
In order to get married in Washington state you have to jump thru quite a few hoops, find an officiant, get a marriage license and have a wedding, or some sort of ceremony. It can be a buzzkill for those who just wanna get it over with and have the title of Husband and Wife.
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested
Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
Los Angeles Rams Star Out For The Season? Cooper Kupp Has Surgery
It's a tough business. Playing in the NFL is not for the timid and certainly not without its risks and rewards. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, reigning Super Bowl MVP knows this all too well. Los Angeles Rams Superstar Cooper Kupp Sidelined with Leg Injury. The Los Angeles...
