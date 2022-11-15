ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s ER continues to treat pediatric patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 100 years St. Mary’s has provided medical care to Northern Nevada. It might have been a surprise to many when last week, the hospital announced it would no longer provide maternal/child services. That message it appears has caused some confusion says the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Higher heating costs could increase carbon monoxide poisonings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We haven’t seen big snowstorms yet for the winter of 2022. But it is probably coming. If your home is heated with natural gas, you could spend up to 27 percent more this year compared to last. If electricity is used, expect your bill to go up 10 percent more.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Holiday Beverage Trends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As you get ready for the big gatherings this holiday season, what will you be serving? If you’re looking for drinks to serve to your guests or beverages to bring to the party, there are new products on the market. Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about some of the new options and the trends going into the season.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You could hear the bells ringing inside the Eldorado Friday morning. That’s where the Salvation Army held its Red Kettle Kickoff. It was a chance to kickstart the major fundraising effort while recognizing community partners and volunteers for their work on behalf of the nonprofit. The Salvation Army Washoe County will assist roughly 800 families this Christmas season with toys and turkeys. It will also provide Silver Angel Gifts to about 450 low-income seniors. The Salvation Army says it’s not just about the tangible gifts. The season also provides hope and encouragement in these times.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wobble Before You Gobble Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching. How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run? There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks. It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brewers trade sustainability ideas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whether a casual beer drinker downing an after-shifter or a serious aficionado sipping a favorite brew or sampling an establishment’s full menu, it’s safe to say few, if any, of the customers of one of the area’s growing number of craft breweries and brewpubs is asking whether it’s in support of the environment.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV

