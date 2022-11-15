Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s ER continues to treat pediatric patients
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 100 years St. Mary’s has provided medical care to Northern Nevada. It might have been a surprise to many when last week, the hospital announced it would no longer provide maternal/child services. That message it appears has caused some confusion says the...
KOLO TV Reno
Swift Institute helping turn off lower back pain with Intracept Procedure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Patients with chronic lower back pain could benefit from a new procedure being offered in Northern Nevada. Swift Institute has added the Intracept to its pain treatment care, with Dr. Hugh McDermott recently becoming the first are surgeon to perform the procedure at an ambulatory surgery center.
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dermatologist Dr. Billie Cassé debunks five common skin care myths
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people have grown up being told one thing or another when it comes to what is good for your skin and what’s not. Now, Dr. Billie Cassé is explaining why some of those beliefs your mother instilled in you are not entirely accurate.
KOLO TV Reno
Higher heating costs could increase carbon monoxide poisonings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We haven’t seen big snowstorms yet for the winter of 2022. But it is probably coming. If your home is heated with natural gas, you could spend up to 27 percent more this year compared to last. If electricity is used, expect your bill to go up 10 percent more.
KOLO TV Reno
Holiday Beverage Trends
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As you get ready for the big gatherings this holiday season, what will you be serving? If you’re looking for drinks to serve to your guests or beverages to bring to the party, there are new products on the market. Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about some of the new options and the trends going into the season.
KOLO TV Reno
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You could hear the bells ringing inside the Eldorado Friday morning. That’s where the Salvation Army held its Red Kettle Kickoff. It was a chance to kickstart the major fundraising effort while recognizing community partners and volunteers for their work on behalf of the nonprofit. The Salvation Army Washoe County will assist roughly 800 families this Christmas season with toys and turkeys. It will also provide Silver Angel Gifts to about 450 low-income seniors. The Salvation Army says it’s not just about the tangible gifts. The season also provides hope and encouragement in these times.
KOLO TV Reno
Community Food Pantry to distribute free Thanksgiving meals Saturday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Community Food Pantry will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19. The pantry will be handing out meals to families in need in the Reno/Sparks area from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at 1135 12th street. Turkeys will be given out on a first...
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
KOLO TV Reno
Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
KOLO TV Reno
Wobble Before You Gobble Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching. How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run? There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks. It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward
For decades, families have welcomed new members at the maternity ward of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, but that tradition abruptly ended the evening of Nov. 11. The post Nurses, mothers bemoan closure of St. Mary’s maternity ward appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
KOLO TV Reno
Brewers trade sustainability ideas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Whether a casual beer drinker downing an after-shifter or a serious aficionado sipping a favorite brew or sampling an establishment’s full menu, it’s safe to say few, if any, of the customers of one of the area’s growing number of craft breweries and brewpubs is asking whether it’s in support of the environment.
KOLO TV Reno
First-ever holiday Reno Punk Rock Flea Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, kicked off it’s first ever holiday market on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday November 20th. The two-day community event features 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator makerspace.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
KOLO TV Reno
Dollars and Sense: How you and charitable beneficiaries can get the most out of your holiday donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The giving season is upon us. While you’ll probably be buying presents to put under the tree, you may also be intending to donate to your favorite charities, causes and non-profits. With the help of a financial advisor, you can make decisions that will benefit you and the group you support to the fullest.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
2news.com
NDOW: 14-year-old followed all proper steps to deter mountain lion during encounter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is wrapping up an investigation into an encounter between a 14-year-old girl and a mountain lion that happened the morning of Thursday, November 10 in the Virginia Foothills of South Reno. The girl was walking her dog, a Great Pyrenees, on Terry Way a...
