ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453re0_0jB8BQ4l00

LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.

“This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine,” Applegate, 50, told the crowd before praising her loved ones for their support, according to KABC. “I don’t say that I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them, I don’t know what I would do.”

She went on to call her daughter, Sadie, “the most important person in this world,” the news station reported.

“You are my everything,” Applegate said of the 11-year-old, according to KABC. “Thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

Katey Sagal and David Faustino, who starred alongside Applegate in “Married ... With Children,” were among the famous faces who paid tribute to Applegate during the event, the Times reported. Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman, who worked with Applegate on “Dead to Me,” also addressed the crowd.

“You’re not alone,” Sagal said, according to Variety. “We’re all here.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles

NEW YORK — (AP) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "She Said," about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release. After...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
138K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy