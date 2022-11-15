ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa

Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A visit with Santa is a special time for children....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas

Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Rutherford Source

Despite Unsavory Weather, Over 800 Attend Habitat for Humanity’s Cooking to Build Event

This year’s Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity Cooking to Build, held on November 5, was one for the books. As soon as everyone got all set up, the rain came. Cold and torrential. But that didn’t stop the community from coming to support the building of affordable housing in the county. More than 800 came in spite of the weather, helping to raise more than $30,000.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure

The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November. In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Lloyd Wilson

Leslie “Les” Lloyd Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was a native of Portsmith OH and was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson and Catherine Cooper Wilson, children, Michael Ray Wilson, and Becky Sue Rollins.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson

Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old. She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brenda Duncan Jordan

Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy