Notre Dame hosts Southern Indiana following Goodwin’s 20-point performance

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Dane Goodwin scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 88-81 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Notre Dame went 24-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Southern Indiana did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

'Amazing': Mom hears late daughter's transplanted heart

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting at a Chicago hotel, the Chicago Tribune reported. Morgan listened through a stethoscope that was pressed to Johnson’s chest.
KANKAKEE, IL
