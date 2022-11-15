ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Trio leads Yale past Hawaii in overtime 62-59

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Knowling scored 18 points, Isaiah Kelly had a go-ahead dunk in overtime and August Mahoney made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to help Yale hold off Hawaii 62-59 on Monday night.

Knowling sank 8 of 17 shots for the Bulldogs (4-0). Mahoney finished with 14 points, while Kelly and E.J. Jarvis both scored 10.

Jovan McClanahan topped the Rainbow Warriors with 15 points. Noel Coleman added 13 points and Bernardo Da Silva scored 12 with nine rebounds.

Knowling scored eight points and Yale led just 17-16 after a woeful first half. Both teams shot under 30% from the floor. The Bulldogs made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range before intermission, while the Rainbow Warriors whiffed on all five of their tries.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Holmes powers No. 12 Indiana to 92-55 win over Quinnipiac

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Indiana to a 92-55 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday. Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). Freshman Yarden Garzon made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 14. Grace Berger pitched in with 13 points and six assists, while Alyssa Geary had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting. Garzon hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter as the Hoosiers took a 27-12 lead. Holmes had 11 points in the second quarter and Indiana led 49-26 at halftime. Mikala Morris led the Bobcats (2-2) with 16 points and five assists. Jackie Grisdale sank two 3-pointers and scored 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy