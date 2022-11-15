Read full article on original website
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record
This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the...
ksut.org
It's unanimous: La Plata, Archuleta Counties vote to dissolve San Juan Basin Public Health
After 74 years of sharing a public health department, Archuleta and La Plata Counties voted on Tuesday to unanimously dissolve San Juan Basin Public Health Department. Philosophical differences divided the two counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April of 2021, Archuleta County Commissioners initiated the dissolution of the health district.
