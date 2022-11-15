WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO