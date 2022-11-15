Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Related
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Shraga Feivel Cohen, 85, Passes Away
The Jewish Press regrets to inform its readers that revered posek and writer Rabbi Shraga Feivel Cohen, zt”l passed away on Sunday at the age of 85 in Lakewood, New Jersey. Rabbi Cohen zt”l served for decades as the leader of Khal Tomchei Torah in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush (Ocean Avenue between Avenues N and O) before moving to Lakewood several years ago to live in the community of Pine River Village.
Advocate
NYPD Investigates Spate of Killings & Thefts Involving LGBTQ+ People
Police detectives in New York City are investigating a spate of violent assaults and killings that have involved members of the LGBTQ+ community. A gay man’s mother spoke out against the district attorney last week after her son was robbed and killed under suspicious circumstances. John Umberger, 33, of...
Local veteran dies in Washington D.C. after falling from wheelchair
PITTSBURGH — A local veteran died early Friday morning in Washington D.C after police say he fell off his wheelchair in a parking lot and hit his head. Robert Szoszorek was pronounced dead on Veterans Day. His family says he went to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to read the names of fallen soldiers. He was found dead just hours later. His family is full of unanswered questions.
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
thewashingtondailynews.com
New wedding venue opens in Washington
Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He recorded...
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Community Concerned by Concentration of Liquor, Tobacco Shops
A group of residents and leaders held a demonstration outside a soon-to-open tobacco and convenience store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday to protest what they say are too many similar shops in their community. "Like any community, we want economic development but not this type of economic development," Seat Pleasant...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
foxbaltimore.com
Argument between lovers ends in body-slam; threats continued for months, say police
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — An argument between lovers ends with a woman in the hospital and a man on the run, officials say. The US Marshals Service has joined the search for Gregory Brookins-Grant, 30, of Baltimore. Brookins-Grant is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend inside the home they shared in...
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
Comments / 4