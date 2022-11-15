ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

How to get the best deal on real Christmas trees this year

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVEPr_0jB85xy900
Lifestyle

Christmas is on the way and for many of us, this means choosing a tree – the mainstay of the festive season at home. But this year more than ever, keeping costs down is a top priority.

The most popular real Christmas tree, the Nordmann fir, a non-drop variety, can cost upwards of £50 depending on size, making a large hole in an already stretched budget.

So, how can you get the best deal on a real Christmas tree?

Shop around

“It’s worth shopping around and searching for deals at supermarkets and other stores to try and find the best price,” says Reena Sewraz, money and shopping editor of Which? (which.co.uk). “In 2020, we found Aldi offered the most competitive price for a 1.5-1.75m cut tree.

“As well as the big retailers, it’s well worth checking out your local garden centre to see what’s on offer,” Sewraz adds. “Keep an eye out for deals too. For example, Ikea will be offering a £10 voucher when you buy a real Christmas tree for £25 over the Christmas period.”

Bag a smaller tree

If you need height but don’t have a lot of space for big branches at the base, consider buying a smaller tree and placing it in its stand on a table or on an upturned pot to raise it up, suggests Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies Garden Centres (dobbies.com).

The chain has a 4-5ft promotional Nordmann fir for £19.99 and is also offering slim Nordmanns (between 6-7ft) for people with narrow spaces, for £39.99, which is less than the cost of their premium counterpart, he adds. A smaller tree means fewer decorations, which will also save you money.

Rent a tree

“In recent years, there has been an explosion in Christmas tree hire companies, and many plant nurseries and garden centres are now offering a Christmas tree rental service,” says Sewraz.The trees rented are pot-grown, not cut. You hire a tree, use it for about three weeks, making sure you water it regularly, and then return it to the supplier, who will re-plant it and leave it to grow until the next Christmas. Prices can vary, and you’ll need to pay a refundable deposit (so make sure you look after the tree while you have it) and possibly delivery costs if you can’t collect, which all needs to be taken into consideration when weighing up costs too.

Renting a tree also makes complete sense for sustainability, given the millions of Christmas trees we buy each year, most of which end up in landfill.

Check out companies such as London ChristmasTree Rental (londonchristmastreerental.com), Love A Christmas Tree (loveachristmastree.co.uk) and Christmas On The Hill (christmasonthehill.co.uk) to compare prices.

Make it last

“When it comes to getting good value for money with a Christmas tree, you want it to last for the duration of the Christmas period,” says Sewraz. “There are many varieties of Christmas tree – Nordmanns and Norway spruces are the most commonly available. Nordmanns don’t drop their needles as readily as Norway spruces, so might last longer.

“To ensure your tree remains in good condition over the festive period, buy it as late as you dare – ideally the weekend before Christmas. Look for freshly delivered stock and choose one in good shape,” she adds.

“If you opt for a cut tree, pick one that has at least 30cm of clear trunk at the base. When you get it home, stand trees in a cool part of the room, well away from radiators. The secret of a long-lasting Christmas tree is to care for it properly, so it doesn’t drop its needles too quickly.”

Buy a pot-grown tree

If you are prepared to look after it, a pot-grown tree (not potted, which is effectively a tree which has been dug up and put in a pot) may be good investment, says Eyles.

Dobbies’ pot-grown blue spruce trees start from £24.99, while its equivalent pot-grown Nordmann starts at £34.99. They can be grown on in the garden or on a porch, says Eyles.

But you have to be careful not to shock pot-grown trees when moving them outside after Christmas. So don’t plant it out into the garden immediately, but put it somewhere cool to allow it to adapt to the different conditions, he advises.

Alternatively, replant it in a larger pot so the root is allowed to run, water it regularly and keep it in shade in the summer and you should be able to re-use it for Christmas next year.

Use clippings to save on decorations

If you buy a tree which needs trimming, save money by making decorations out of the clippings. Natalie Plumbridge, horticulturist at RHS Garden Wisley, suggests: “Instead of throwing away excess branches and sprigs, use them within a Christmas wreath, along with other evergreen foliage and berries from the garden.”

Spare branches can be used with other evergreen foliage to dress your fireplace, to to give a candle centrepiece the festive treatment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022

Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift. This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…. For the loungewear lover. The pandemic made many of us fall...
newschain

Gareth Bale honoured to inspire a generation as Wales live the World Cup dream

Gareth Bale is set to achieve “probably the biggest honour” of his celebrated career when Wales end their 64-year wait to play at the World Cup on Monday. Wales will start their campaign against the United States at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium without the injured Joe Allen.
newschain

England intend to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup as FIFA talks continue

England intend to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup and the Football Association is in discussion with FIFA about potential repercussions ahead of Monday’s opener against Iran. Harry Kane is among the captains of nine European nations planning to wear the rainbow armbands in a...
newschain

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, did not name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy “during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being”.
newschain

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.
newschain

Senegal struggling to replace ‘big loss’ Sadio Mane before Netherlands showdown

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse admits it will be difficult to replace Sadio Mane having built the whole team around him. The Bayern Munich forward, who was instrumental in their Africa Cup of Nations win in February, was ruled out after having surgery to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula having originally been named in the World Cup squad.
newschain

Jewish veterans mark sacrifice with ceremony at Cenotaph

A ceremony has been held at the Cenotaph marking the 101st anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the central London memorial. Jewish men and women who fought and gave their lives for their country were honoured during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) parade on Sunday.
newschain

Michael Smith wins first major title after emphatic Grand Slam of Darts victory

Michael Smith finally broke his major title duck as he sealed glory at the Grand Slam of Darts. The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton. During that run there...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation. A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.
newschain

Emma Hayes back with a win as Chelsea move top while Rachel Daly nets hat-trick

Emma Hayes returned to the dugout as Chelsea reclaimed top spot in the Women’s Super League table with a 3-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. In front of 38,350 supporters, Chelsea took control when Sam Kerr’s first-half strike gave them the advantage before Erin Cuthbert doubled the lead.
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

Why the late decision? Fans banned from buying alcohol at World Cup stadiums

Fans have been told they will not be able to buy alcohol at World Cup stadiums in Qatar with just two days to go until the tournament gets under way. Here the PA news agency looks at the story in more detail. What’s happened?. Following initial reports on Thursday,...
newschain

Sunak says ‘more must be done’ to tackle climate change after Cop27 deal

The Prime Minister has said that “more must be done” to tackle climate change, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. Rishi Sunak, who attended the global climate summit earlier this month in Egypt after originally deciding not to attend, said in a brief statement: “I welcome the progress made at Cop27, but there can be no time for complacency.
newschain

England set to begin 2022 World Cup quest against Iran – talking points

England begin their quest for success at the 2022 World Cup when they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the Group B opener. Arm-banned?. England, as well as eight other...
newschain

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels. The deal,...
newschain

Man subdued and arrested after five killed in US gay club

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived on the scene within about five minutes, police said. Two firearms, including a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newschain

Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner

Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated. An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy