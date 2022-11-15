ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting

A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club

A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTVZ

A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber

A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Police responded to a 911...
DALLAS, OR
KTVZ

Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department

A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online. The sinkhole, located on West Virginia Route 20 right next to the police department, is a long-standing problem in Hinton, West Virginia. When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road.
HINTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy