TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case
In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Anderson Lee Aldrich: What we know about suspect in the Colorado Springs shooting
A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were killed and 25 others injured during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club. On Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was hospitalised with undisclosed injuries. Club Q said it was “devastated” by the attack and called the incident a “hate attack”.According to law enforcement officials, the gunman “immediately” opened fire...
Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club
A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Raleigh Christmas parade crash leaves child dead after float hits dance troupe
The driver of a truck pulling a float in a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, said he'd lost control and couldn't stop, local media reported
KTVZ
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
With the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students in the town of Moscow now entering its second week, authorities say efforts to find the culprit in the attack are ongoing. “We’re trying to expedite everything that might possibly lead to a suspect,” Latah County prosecutor Bill...
KTVZ
2 men charged, 1 with Nazi arm-band, in connection with threats to attack New York synagogue
Two men arrested in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue were arraigned on multiple charges over the weekend, court documents show. Christopher Brown, 21, from Aquebogue, New York, was charged with making a terroristic threat, criminal possession of a weapon and other weapons charges, according to court documents.
KTVZ
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center Miami in Florida...
KTVZ
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Police responded to a 911...
KTVZ
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Mexico on a vacation with her college friends from Winston-Salem State University,...
KTVZ
Virginia AG will begin an external review of the UVA shooting as investigation continues to unfold
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will begin an external review of the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia as new details about the suspect’s attempted gun purchases emerge almost a week after three football players were killed and two others were wounded. Miyares announced his review Thursday at...
KTVZ
Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department
A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online. The sinkhole, located on West Virginia Route 20 right next to the police department, is a long-standing problem in Hinton, West Virginia. When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year old drain beneath the road.
KTVZ
Mother of UVA running back says her son uttered an agonizing cry when he learned his friend had died in bus shooting
Brenda Hollins, the mother of one of two students wounded in the shooting at University of Virginia last week, told ESPN that when her son learned his best friend was among those killed, she heard “a cry I never heard before in my life.”. Mike Hollins is a UVA...
