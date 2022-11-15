ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

ProSiebenSat.1’s Third-Quarter Revenues Dip 13% To $956M As Ad Market Downturn Bites

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIZwL_0jB84yof00
Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

German broadcasting powerhouse ProSiebenSat.1 Media has posted third quarter group revenues of €921M ($955.7M), a drop of 13%. Profits also fell from EUR162M in the same three months last year to €118M, and adjusted net income was €43M.

In a “very challenging market environment,” the Unterföhring-based company noted its nine-month group revenues were “almost stable” at €2.93BN and said its cash flow management had been “effective,” with net financial debt falling €372 to €1.74BN. The results also included a non-cash impairment of EUR312M of its NuCom Group and organic group revenues were down 9%.

The news comes soon after ProSiebenSat.1 reorganized its international production and distirbution companies under new arm Seven.One Studios. That followed the sale of its Red Arrow Studios U.S. production assets to Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company and the move to take over Warner Bros Discovery’s shares in streamer Joyn, which is moving to “center stage in the group’s digital entertainment presence.”

ProSiebenSat.1’s entertainment segment declined 15% to €621M. Red Arrow’s U.S. division and film distributor Gravitas Ventures, which was sold off in November 2021, had contributed €54M and €9M respectively in the previous year, when revenues were €728M.

In German-speaking regions, advertising downturn impacts were down 10% to €430M. Even so, rumors have emerged this month that the company is keen to acquire Sky’s German TV operation.

ProSiebenSat.1 predicted it would make full-year revenues of about €4.15BN and EBITDA of around €650M.

However, it said “persistently high inflation and increasing consumer restraint” in Germany, Austria and Switzerland had “significantly influenced” the revenues it posted, with the advertising market particularly hit, hence the NuCom impairment. It also noted last year’s third-quarter group revenues were at a record high, as the world recovered from the worst effects of the pandemic.

The market environment has become increasingly difficult over the course of the year due to inflation, the energy price crisis and consumer restraint,” said Ralf Peter Gierig, Member of the Executive Board and Group CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media. “It is especially in these times that we are systematically pursuing our transformation. We are investing in the digital future of our group. As an early-cyclical company, we are thus very well positioned to benefit directly from an economic recovery, especially in the advertising market.

That is precisely why the full takeover of the streaming platform Joyn was the right step. It plays a central role in our digital entertainment strategy. Our aim is to develop Joyn into the largest freely accessible streaming platform for premium video content in the German-speaking region, to further expand our digital ecosystem and thus to create additional monetization opportunities. We are convinced that this strategy is taking us in the right direction.”

Silvio Berlusconi’s Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope remains the largest shareholder in ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”

Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
Deadline

Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s Invitation To Return To Twitter… For Now

Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter – after putting the decision to a controversial vote on the  platform – it seems the former president isn’t interested. “I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said via video when pressed on the subject by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, as reported by Reuters. Instead, Trump said, he would stay with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group – where, of course, his posts and engagement draw money for him, rather than Musk. He said Truth Social was doing has better...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting Police Report Released: Details Chaos On Indie Western Set

(Updated with Alec Baldwin lawyer statement) More than two weeks after the final police report on the fatal shooting of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin last October was handed over to the local DA, the document has been made public. Amidst a dense listing of events and inventory from local police, the FBI and others, the 551-page report (Read it here) reveals a set in chaos even before the shooting of Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Ross Addiego, a dolly grip who was present when the tragic incident took place and heard armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed saying that the prop...
Deadline

Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Was 49

Jason David Frank, an actor and mixed martial arts star, has died at 49 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicated it was by suicide. Frank was born in Covina, Calif., and was originally the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the early 1990s. He then became the White Ranger. He portrayed the character in both television and film adaptations of the popular franchise. Fans mourned his passing on social media. “No way… This one hurts for real… Those who know me well know the love I have for Power Rangers, my favorite superheroes by far. Tommy Oliver...
Deadline

Al Roker Hospitalized For Blood Clots And “On The Way To Recovery”

Today show meteorologist and anchor Al Roker remains hospitalized today after being admitted last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The 68-year-old Roker, who has been absent this week from the NBC morning show, revealed his condition on Instagram today, noting that he is “on the way to recovery.” “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” Roker writes. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care...
Deadline

Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Revelation On Disney+‘s ’Limitless’ Prompts Hiatus For Actor: “It Really Triggered Something In Me”

After a career “sprint” of 10+ years, actor Chris Hemsworth is ready to slow down. The actor has announced in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series Limitless that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s.  This discovery was just the most potent of a series of moments during production forcing the actor to face “the reality” of his own mortality. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I...
Deadline

Kandi Burruss Says ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Is “Not Returning” To Bravo After One Season: “I Am Super Upset”

Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline

John Leguizamo Based ‘The Menu’ Character On Steven Seagal: “He’s Kind Of A Horrible Human”

John Leguizamo is back on the big screen with The Menu and he recently opened up about who he based his character on. Leguizamo plays the character of Georgie Diaz, an action star past his prime. To get into the mindset of the fictional character, the Encanto voice actor got inspiration from Steven Seagal. “I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed up. I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad run-in with him. We did a movie together. It was Executive Decision....
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Posts $67M Second Weekend; ‘The Menu’ Rises Over ‘Chosen’; No Noise For ‘She Said’ – Sunday Box Office Update

SUNDAY WRITETHRU after Saturday Update: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $67.3M, -63%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, as sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. At the same time, that second weekend is slightly ahead of Black Adam‘s $67M opening weekend. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing Wakanda Forever this weekend, then they’re making an appointment to see it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was always bound to be...
Deadline

Mariah Carey Will Cap The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With That Song We Can’t Escape

The Queen of Christmas, whom even mighty Dolly Parton won’t challenge for that title and the US government refuses to acknowledge, will be appearing at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 24, it was announced today. Mariah Carey will appear around noon ET to perform — wait for it — “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She posted the news on Instagram, deferring to the traditional parade closer, Santa Claus, who now becomes the equivalent of the guy who follows the banjo player at the county fair. Related Story ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ Holiday Special Set At CBS Related...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

Andrea Mitchell Says “There Is A Lot Left Undone” For Women In The News Media

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Women’s Media Center, said that there “was a lot left undone” for women in the news media, citing the situation in other countries and also in the United States. “Now we have women executives at the highest levels in our news divisions and women proving their courage every day in Ukraine,” Mitchell said in her remarks to the group. “But there is a lot left undone for women here, and around the world, not just in China, but in Afghanistan, where women broadcasters, judges and teachers are being driven back...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann & Gail Berman On The “Terror” Of Taking On The King – Contenders L.A.

After landing the coveted title role in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama Elvis, Austin Butler barely slept for two years.   “I’d wake up everyday at 3 in the morning and my heart would just be pounding,” the actor said on a panel for the Warner Bros film at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. “It felt like this immeasurable weight on my shoulders. It felt so mammoth.”  RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage The “terror” he was feeling, he said, had to do with his fear that he couldn’t “possibly ever live up” to the task of portraying the musical icon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Reassures Fans She’ll Be Back Ahead Of Her Exit As Full-Time Cast Member

Don’t say farewell to Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy star and executive producer conveyed that message to fans on Instagram Thursday, promising she eventually will return as Meredith following her final midseason episode as a full-time cast member. Pompeo said she is “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” fans have shown for her and her character Meredith Grey for 19 seasons. “You know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit,” she wrote on Instagram. As Deadline revealed in August, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy this season to eight episodes. Her Feb. 23...
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy