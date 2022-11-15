ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

legalnews.com

Student strives to promote housing justice efforts

Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?

Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Bias Awareness Reception

The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families

Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition

Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'

The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
NOVI, MI
legalnews.com

Prosecutor working to end school threats

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

