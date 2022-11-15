Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
Bias Awareness Reception
The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
Macomb County Food Program receives $50,000 donation to help with growing local need for food assistance
Officials with Macomb County announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation made to the Macomb County Food Program on behalf of the Macomb Food Program 501c3 board. The nonprofit, which is an external organization separate from the county, presented the funds on Tuesday at the Macomb County Food Program warehouse. “We are...
Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition
Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'
The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
