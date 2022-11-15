Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
legalnews.com
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on October 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
legalnews.com
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
legalnews.com
MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'
The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
legalnews.com
Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit
Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
legalnews.com
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
legalnews.com
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
legalnews.com
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
legalnews.com
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks
A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes Division from Treasury, leading to further investigation and charges....
Comments / 0