The Justice for All Commission (JFAC) on Wednesday released a comprehensive report on debt collection in Michigan. The findings reveal that debt collection cases dominate Michigan’s civil court dockets, with over half of all cases filed by five large national companies that purchase credit card, medical, and utility debts for pennies on the dollar from original creditors. For example, in 2019, more than 200,000 debt collection cases were filed, representing 37 percent of all civil cases filed in district court, second only to traffic cases. Researchers also found that 60 percent of those cases were filed by third party debt collectors.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO