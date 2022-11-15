Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
New State Bar of Michigan program aims to build pathways for law students
Through the work of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, the State Bar of Michigan expanded its Face of Justice program this fall to include a unique opportunity for all law school students in Michigan. The new program for law school students offers mentoring from volunteer attorneys, professional development, and...
Nessel joins coalition pushing back against abusive student loan debt collection practices
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed...
Video outlining potential punishments for making school threats reissued by AG
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday reissued her video that highlights the seriousness of making threats against schools following a recent increase in reported incidents. “A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” said Nessel. “Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction...
Report finds debt collection lawsuits dominate Michigan's civil court dockets
The Justice for All Commission (JFAC) on Wednesday released a comprehensive report on debt collection in Michigan. The findings reveal that debt collection cases dominate Michigan’s civil court dockets, with over half of all cases filed by five large national companies that purchase credit card, medical, and utility debts for pennies on the dollar from original creditors. For example, in 2019, more than 200,000 debt collection cases were filed, representing 37 percent of all civil cases filed in district court, second only to traffic cases. Researchers also found that 60 percent of those cases were filed by third party debt collectors.
New report details Michigan attorney demographics
The State Bar of Michigan has released its annual demographic report for 2022. The report includes hundreds of charts detailing gender, race and ethnicity, and occupational areas for all Michigan attorneys. It also provides demographic information broken down by county and for State Bar of Michigan sections. In many cases, the report also includes a comparable 10-year snapshot of new attorneys to help indicate how the profession changes over time.
MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'
The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks
A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes Division from Treasury, leading to further investigation and charges....
Michigan jobless rate edges up in October
Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced by 0.1 percentage points to 4.2 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Statewide employment receded by 10,000, while total unemployment increased by 4,000 over the month, resulting in a workforce reduction of 6,000 since September.
'Holiday Chaos' is focus of Dec. 5 WLAMom online discussion
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, December 5, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom,. The December program will focus on “Holiday Chaos - How to handle it with your kids?” WLAM will also host a Netflix Watch Party of “A Bad Moms Christmas.”
Daily Briefs
