legalnews.com
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
legalnews.com
'Holiday Chaos' is focus of Dec. 5 WLAMom online discussion
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, December 5, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom,. The December program will focus on “Holiday Chaos - How to handle it with your kids?” WLAM will also host a Netflix Watch Party of “A Bad Moms Christmas.”
legalnews.com
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
legalnews.com
Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families
Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
legalnews.com
New State Bar of Michigan program aims to build pathways for law students
Through the work of the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, the State Bar of Michigan expanded its Face of Justice program this fall to include a unique opportunity for all law school students in Michigan. The new program for law school students offers mentoring from volunteer attorneys, professional development, and...
legalnews.com
New report details Michigan attorney demographics
The State Bar of Michigan has released its annual demographic report for 2022. The report includes hundreds of charts detailing gender, race and ethnicity, and occupational areas for all Michigan attorneys. It also provides demographic information broken down by county and for State Bar of Michigan sections. In many cases, the report also includes a comparable 10-year snapshot of new attorneys to help indicate how the profession changes over time.
legalnews.com
Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit
Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
legalnews.com
Report finds debt collection lawsuits dominate Michigan's civil court dockets
The Justice for All Commission (JFAC) on Wednesday released a comprehensive report on debt collection in Michigan. The findings reveal that debt collection cases dominate Michigan’s civil court dockets, with over half of all cases filed by five large national companies that purchase credit card, medical, and utility debts for pennies on the dollar from original creditors. For example, in 2019, more than 200,000 debt collection cases were filed, representing 37 percent of all civil cases filed in district court, second only to traffic cases. Researchers also found that 60 percent of those cases were filed by third party debt collectors.
legalnews.com
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on October 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
legalnews.com
Bias Awareness Reception
The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
legalnews.com
Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition
Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
legalnews.com
Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement
Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
legalnews.com
Macomb County Food Program receives $50,000 donation to help with growing local need for food assistance
Officials with Macomb County announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation made to the Macomb County Food Program on behalf of the Macomb Food Program 501c3 board. The nonprofit, which is an external organization separate from the county, presented the funds on Tuesday at the Macomb County Food Program warehouse. “We are...
legalnews.com
Nessel joins coalition pushing back against abusive student loan debt collection practices
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
legalnews.com
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks
A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes Division from Treasury, leading to further investigation and charges....
legalnews.com
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
