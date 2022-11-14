For years, I was told that there were no better jeans than a vintage Levi, so I started my hunt. Shop after shop, I tried on a range of sizes, more confused as each pair fit worse than the last. If you have any kind of curves and have never attempted to navigate vintage sizing, I wouldn’t recommend it. Not only was I unable to find the right fit, but the price tag shocked me; most pairs were around $100. So, rather than continuing down the vintage clothing rabbit hole, I decided to turn to Levi’s current lineup, which has a range of sizes, fits, colors, and styles that not only helped me find the right size, but left me wondering, “Do people know you can buy these new?” My advice: Close the Ebay tab and open up Amazon, where during the retailer’s pre-Black Friday sale, you can get one of Levi’s customer-loved styles on sale for up to 70 percent off.

