ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs

SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
SEATTLE, WA
Houston Chronicle

Washington 23, Houston 10

Was_Fuller 37 interception return (Slye kick), 13:16. Was_Samuel 10 run (Slye kick), 11:44. Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 9:53. Hou_Mills 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:19. RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 18-72, Robinson 15-57, Samuel 2-18, Dotson 1-3, Heinicke 3-2, McLaurin 1-1. Houston, Mills 5-10, Pierce 10-8, Moore 1-3. PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 15-27-0-191. Houston, Mills 19-33-2-169. RECEIVING_Washington,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy