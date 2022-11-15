Lawsuit: Mormon Church leaders in San Diego turned a blind eye to a report of an elder molesting his daughter

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 was San Diego's first television station which meant our cameras often captured San Diego County history in the making. On October 21, 1953, CBS 8 televised the first cesarean birth in San Diego history. In this Zevely Zone, I tracked down the special baby born that day. Cesarean births these days are quite common in the United States, by some estimates more than one million babies a year are born by C-section a year, but back in 1953, Earl Wentworth's birth was big news.

