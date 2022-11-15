Lawsuit: Mormon Church leaders in San Diego turned a blind eye to a report of an elder molesting his daughter

Read full article on original website
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
Hot dog vendor stabbed in alleged turf-war with another hot dog vendor outside Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old hot-dog vendor was arrested for stabbing a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors set up outside Petco Park late Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K Street in the Downtown area of San Diego around 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
San Diego police identify husband, wife found dead after apparent murder-suicide
SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities have released the names of a married couple found dead inside of a hotel after an apparent a murder-suicide. Police identified the victims as Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and Kayla Jakob, 27. On Nov. 15, the individuals died of apparent gunshot wounds as...
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
Trial ordered for man charged with attempted murder of CHP officer on freeway
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered today to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer. Yuhao...
Title 42 is ending. What does that mean for San Diego and Tijuana?
A federal judge said Tuesday that a controversial pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 is unlawful and must end. The policy has been used widely by immigration officials during the pandemic –– roughly 2.4 million times –– to expel migrants from the United States amid a historic level of encounters in the U.S.-Mexico border.
Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl
EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Otay Mesa East project at border
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop at the border Friday morning. It's his second visit to San Diego in a matter of weeks. The reason for his visit Friday was to talk about the Otay Mesa East Project, a project that received a $150 million grant from the federal government.
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother. Mateo Alexander Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
Baby from San Diego's first televised C-section from 1953 lived a 'good life'
RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 was San Diego's first television station which meant our cameras often captured San Diego County history in the making. On October 21, 1953, CBS 8 televised the first cesarean birth in San Diego history. In this Zevely Zone, I tracked down the special baby born that day. Cesarean births these days are quite common in the United States, by some estimates more than one million babies a year are born by C-section a year, but back in 1953, Earl Wentworth's birth was big news.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Mitchell Thorp Foundation has helped families with sick children to the tune of over $3,000,000
CARLSBAD, Calif. — There may be no greater pain than experiencing the death of a child. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carlsbad where the Mitchell Thorp Foundation is finding meaning in the midst of tragedy. When Mitchell Thorp lost his life, his mom and dad dedicated their...
Final vote to remove Midway District Height Limits will be with judges, not San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO — With only a few thousand votes left to count and a 9,000-vote lead, the effort to remove building height limits in San Diego's Midway District was victorious, however, the final decision is yet to be decided and will come from the courtroom and not the voters.
YMCA employees walk more than a hundred miles to raise awareness for youth homelessness
SAN DIEGO — Two local YMCA employees are making their way from Los Angeles County to San Diego County using only their feet and public transportation. The 125-mile journey was said to raise awareness about the youth homelessness crisis. Justin Lipford and David Baker left Long Beach on Monday.
