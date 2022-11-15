Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'looking forward' to leaving 2022 car frustrations in past
Lewis Hamilton says he is "looking forward" to the last time he drives this year's Mercedes - or "this thing", as he put it after qualifying at the final race of the season. Before that time, Hamilton still has Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to get through, and then a final day of testing on Tuesday at the Yas Marina circuit.
World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook star in glitzy opening ceremony
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Camels, fireworks and Morgan Freeman. The 2022 World Cup kicked...
England: Gareth Southgate says players will take the knee before Iran World Cup 2022 match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says his England players will take the knee...
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
World Cup 2022: Tyler Adams named USMNT captain in historic first
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men’s national team went four-and-a-half years without a consistent captain, but on the eve of the 2022 World Cup, it named a historic one. Tyler Adams will lead the USMNT out onto the field Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, Fox/Telemundo). When he...
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
