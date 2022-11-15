Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United are suing Cristiano Ronaldo and have told him not to return after the World Cup, according to reports
Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at the club, its manager, and its owners in a shocking interview with Piers Morgan.
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
Beer ban is show of strength and an almighty two fingers up to Qatar’s critics | Sean Ingle
The late decision on the sale of alcohol in World Cup stadiums shows that the host nation is running the show, not Fifa
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban
If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
'Best news ever!': Man United fans left delighted as the club begin legal moves to sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his 'disloyal' interview... but demand they spend £16m saving from his wages on a new striker in January!
Manchester United have initiated the legal process of ending Cristiano Ronaldo's reported £500,000-a-week contract at the club after the accusations and allegations he levelled at the club in his now-infamous interview. Sportsmail understands that the Red Devils will effectively sack the 37-year-old and terminate his contract seven months early...
World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'
Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
Manchester United explore legal action as they look to force Ronaldo exit
Manchester United have appointed lawyers to explore potential action against Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract after claims made by the forward in a recent interview as the club seek to engineer his departure as quickly as possible. It means Ronaldo will almost certainly never play for United again...
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
FIFA, Qatar both get what they deserve with World Cup beer debacle | Opinion
Two days before the World Cup opens, FIFA reverses course and announces alcoholic beer won't be sold around stadiums as originally planned.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook star in glitzy opening ceremony
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Camels, fireworks and Morgan Freeman. The 2022 World Cup kicked...
Comments / 0