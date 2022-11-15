ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy

Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC Philadelphia

Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Freefall

Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns around its long-term trajectory, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. The letter from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs...
NBC Philadelphia

New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt

The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...

