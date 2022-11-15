Read full article on original website
Related
World still ‘on brink of climate catastrophe’ after Cop27 deal
Experts say biggest economies must pledge more cuts to carbon emissions but hail agreement to set up loss and damage fund
NBC Philadelphia
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC Philadelphia
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
NBC Philadelphia
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Freefall
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns around its long-term trajectory, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. The letter from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs...
US viewers accuse Fox Sports of ‘shilling for Qatar’ amid glowing World Cup coverage
US viewers have criticized Fox Sports after its broadcast of the opening day of the World Cup ignored the host country’s human rights record
NBC Philadelphia
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt
The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
Comments / 0