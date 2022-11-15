ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joseph Roberts
4d ago

Very Impressive the artist is very talented. I'm glad Kevin is giving him a helping hand. I hope to see more of this young man's work in the near future. You did good son. you did good 😊

Louis Bailey
5d ago

that's real nice of Kevin, because a lot of celebrities would've been crying about privacy 👥

Lori Millenbruch Mullen
4d ago

Absolutely Incredible! He Is An Amazing Artist! Can't Wait To See More Of His Work In The Near Future.

